New Dunfermline city centre restaurant plan set for go-ahead

Khushi's owner Riaz Mohammed hopes to open another restaurant in Bruce Street, seating 130 people.

By Claire Warrender
A plan for a new Dunfermline restaurant has the backing of council planners
The new Dunfermline restaurant will take over two empty shops. Image: Google.

The owner of a Dunfermline restaurant devastated by fire looks set to open a new city centre eatery.

Fife Council planners have recommended approval of plans by Khushi’s owner Riaz Mohammed, for a 131-seat restaurant in Bruce Street.

Mr Mohammed already has permission to reopen Khushi’s, in Canmore Street.

Fire destroyed Kushi's in Dunfermline in April
Fire destroyed Kushi's in Dunfermline in April. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Councillors will consider the new application when the west and central planning committee meets on Wednesday.

It involves knocking together an old carpet shop and a former bookmaker’s, which have been empty for some time.

The merger will create a space measuring 3,500 sq ft.

No indication of the type of food to be served has been revealed.

However, plans show a bar and waiting area in the former Betfred building, and a large restaurant for 112 customers at the other side.

The proposed opening hours are noon until 10pm daily.

New Dunfermline restaurant backed by planners

Council planner Lauren McNeil says: “The proposal would bring a long-standing vacant unit back into use, which in turn would have a positive visual amenity on Bruce Street.”

Eight people have objected to the application.

Concerns relate to the impact of noise and smells on neighbours, the effect on property values and over-provision.

However, Ms McNeil says the latter two reasons are not planning matters.

And regarding residential amenity, she adds: “The surrounding area is characterised by a mix of commercial uses at ground floor level, including various restaurants.

“Therefore, the proposed use would be compatible with its surrounds.

“In addition, the proposed hours of operation would be compatible with those of the neighbouring eateries.”

The council’s environmental health team have raised no objections, as long as measures to mitigate noise and odours are in put in place.

Khushi’s to rise from ashes of 2023 fire

A blaze ripped through Dunfermline Khushi’s in April 2023.

The popular and long-standing Indian restaurant suffered extensive damage, with the roof and supporting beams destroyed.

Fire crews on Canmore Street during the Kushi's blaze. I
Fire crews on Canmore Street during the Kushi's blaze. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The restaurant’s second floor also suffered both fire and water damage.

Mr Mohammed received planning permission to reopen on a smaller scale in January.

The building’s upper floor, as well as part of the ground floor, will be converted into accommodation.

And the remainder of the ground floor will house the restaurant.

Conversation