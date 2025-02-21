How much did Stirling’s cycle paths cost and where did the money come from?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

How much did Stirling’s cycle paths cost and where did the money come from?

The city has been transformed by new cycle paths - and more are in the works.

Cycle paths were constructed along Cowane Street. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Cycle paths were constructed along Cowane Street. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Over the past few years, Stirling has become a haven for cyclists.

Cycle paths have popped up around the city, connecting key places and making it easier for locals to get around by bike.

The Walk, Cycle, Live Stirling project – which was consulted on in 2020 – aims to make Stirling a more “sustainable, vibrant and accessible place for everyone to live, work and visit”.

Its purpose was to boost journeys made by foot, by bike, by scooter or by wheelchair, sometimes known as “active travel”.

We took a closer a look at the cost of Stirling’s existing active travel links, as well as future plans for more cycle paths.

Where are Stirling’s cycle paths?

Walk, Cycle, Live Stirling involved the construction of 6.5km in active travel infrastructure.

This project created two routes:

  • Route 1: Stirling train station to the University of Stirling
  • Route 2: Forth Valley College to Stirling city centre

The former saw upgrades to active travel on Upper Craigs, Cowane Street, Goosecroft Road and Lower Bridge Street.

Heading towards the university, improvements were made to Causewayhead Road, Airthrey Road and Dunster Road.

The second route saw works carried out on Raploch Road, Drip Road, Albert Place, Dumbarton Road and Raploch Road.

Causewayhead locals have been frustrated by the impact on traffic. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

How much did the cycle paths cost?

The Walk, Cycle, Live Stirling project cost around £9.5m in total.

Funding was granted through several bodies. This included:

  • £2.539m from the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal
  • £6.8m from Sustrans Scotland on behalf of Transport Scotland via Places for Everyone
  • £258,000 from Stirling Council’s developer contributions allocation

This money was specifically allocated for the active travel project and could not be spent elsewhere.

Are Stirling’s cycle paths a success?

According to a Cycling Scotland report, a total of 10,926 journeys were made by bike southbound on Airthrey Road in June, July and August of 2024.

During the previous year, 5,295 cyclists were recorded on the same route in this period.

Burghmuir Road also saw a boost of 40%.

Cycle paths run outside of Stirling railway station. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

What other active travel infrastructure has been delivered?

A route between Cowie and Bannockburn, next to the B9124, now runs from Easter Greenyards Farm to the railway bridge.

This cost £500,000 in total to build, made up of £375,000 from Transport Scotland’s Active Travel Transformation Fund, and £125,000 from Stirling Council’s Core Capital Fund.

Behind the Blairdrummond Smiddy farm shop, a new path was constructed to eliminate the need for pedestrians and cyclists to use the junction between the A84 and A873.

Transport Scotland’s Active Travel Transformation Fund covered the £140,000 cost.

This fund also contributed to the new footpath on the West Highland Way in Carbeth  and widening work on the footpath linking Fallin and Millhall Road.

What else is planned?

There are hopes that the established active travel paths could link to other projects in the wider Stirling Council area, Clackmannanshire and Falkirk.

The Forthside Masterplan could bring the following routes:

  • Ladysneuk Road to Goosecroft Road
  • Manor Powis to Forthside via the A91
  • Fallin to Forthside via Kerse Road
  • Riverside route in Forthside
The orange line shows the proposed riverside route in Forthside. Image: Stirling Council

Levelling Up funding that amounts to £3m is to be used on this project.

According to the masterplan, this will unlock match funding for the remaining cost of the routes, totalling £8.5m.

Sustrans is expected to cover the cost of design work.

A Causewayhead to Dunblane via Bridge of Allan route is also in the planning stage and would be funded through Transport Scotland or the City Region Deal.

Other routes in the works include:

  • Bannockburn to Braehead and the city centre
  • City centre south: Burghmuir Road
  • City centre south: St Ninians

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

James Sneddon
Kinross-shire pervert, 72, fined for illegal Amsterdam holiday
Members of the Clepington Gardens Allotment Association.
Bid to save 160-year-old Dundee allotments in shadow of Tannadice Park
Andrew Galbraith appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Wife's secret recordings bring abusive Perthshire businessman to justice
A Romanian tank during the NATO live firing exercise in Romania on Wednesday. Image: British Army
How Leuchars-based Royal Scots Dragoon Guards are deploying in Romania to counter Russian 'threat'
St John's Kirk, Perth
Perth Museum visitor boom boosts St John's Kirk fortunes
A view from the northwest of the proposed new Home Bargains store.
Key changes to Dunfermline Home Bargains plans revealed as retailer makes fresh case for…
Boxer Luke Bibby spoke at Perth Prison. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
How Perth boxing star's brutal stories inspired prisoners' 'sense of respect'
Balwyllo residents submitted a petition to Angus Council. Image: Paul Reid
Angus road safety campaigners banking on U-turn over call for A935 speed limit cut
Venison donated to chef Mark Balfour at social enterprise Giraffe in Perth.
National park and Perthshire farmers team up for deer 'larders'
Hannah Laing announces doof in the Park line-up
Doof in the Park: Full line-up announced for Hannah Laing's Camperdown Park festival

Conversation