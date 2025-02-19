Solar farm firm switches consultation events closer to site of planned 46MW Sidlaws scheme

Public drop-in events for a planned 66-hectare Sidlaws solar farm have been moved to the doorstep of people living closest to the site.

The Pitpointie project is the subject of a proposal of application notice (PAN) submitted to Angus Council last month.

It is the first stage in the planning process for farmland between Tealing and Auchterhouse.

Torquay-based Mespil Energy plans two areas of solar panels on adjoining areas of land around 250 metres south of Pitpointie Farm.

The development’s total generating capacity would be 46MW.

As part of the pre-application process, two in-person consultation events will be held.

These were originally scheduled to take place at Dundee’s Landmark Hotel, miles from the site.

But they have now been moved to Auchterhouse Village Hall, just a few hundred metres away.

The applicant’s agent, Richard Murray of Murray Planning Associates, confirmed the new venue and dates.

The drop-ins will be held on Tuesday March 4 and Tuesday March 18.

Each will run from 3-7pm.

Project representatives will be available to discuss the proposals.

An online consultation event is also being staged on Thursday March 27 at 11am.

Details of the project will also soon be released through the auchterhousesolar.co.uk website.

The public is being asked to submit comments by April 17.

Sidlaws solar farm bid before councillors

Angus development standards councillors considered the Pitpointie PAN at their latest meeting.

Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor Lloyd Melville said: “I’m really pleased the applicant has decided to move the two in-person events.

“Auchterhouse Hall is the most obvious place and I don’t know why they didn’t just go there in the first place.

“This was flagged to all the local councillors by a member of the public and we were able to raise that with planning officers.”

He added: “The key thing is it’s flagged well in advance to the community council and residents.

“That’s going to require more proactive engagement.

“Given the nature of the area that this development is likely to take up, if it’s approved, we need to be doing more than relying on local press and in-person events.

We need to be knocking on doors and things like that.”

Planning officers said the applicants also intend to carry out a letter drop to properties in the vicinity.

A full application for the solar farm cannot be submitted before April 9 under planning rules.