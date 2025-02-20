Holyrood could rule on Dunfermline affordable homes plan amid flood risk row

Scottish Government ministers could have the final say on Dunfermline affordable housing plans, amid a row over flooding risks.

Fife Council and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) are at loggerheads over the proposals for 41 council houses in Elgin Street.

The council wants to build 18 flats and 23 houses on land occupied by its own waste management depot until 2018.

It hopes the move will help counter a declared housing emergency.

And council planners have recommended approval, saying the flood risk is low.

However, the environment watchdog has objected, fearing not enough is being done to alleviate the danger of flooding near the Lyne Burn.

This means, if councillors want to approve the bid, they must fist pass it to Holyrood for review.

Ministers will then either pass it back or rule on it themselves.

Council disagrees with objection to Elgin Street affordable homes

Fife Council declared a housing emergency in March last year amid record levels of homelessness.

And it is working with developers to increase the number of affordable homes across the region.

But modelling showed the original Elgin Street application could cause significant flooding in the southern part of site during of a one in 200-year event.

The council has since changed the development’s layout and cut three homes to remove it from the at-risk area.

And planners disagree with Sepa’s continued objection.

Planning officer Jamie Penman says: “It is worthy to note that if the amended layout had been submitted initially, there would have been no requirement to consult Sepa.

“This is because the closest unit within the development would have been located approximately 40 metres outwith the low-risk flood area.”

Dunfermline housing is ‘attractive, modern development’

Mr Penman says flooding is unlikely to happen as a result of the Dunfermline affordable homes development.

Even if it does, he adds, it would have “no significant impact” on it or the surrounding area.

He continues “Approval of this proposal will result in a sustainable use of a brownfield site.

“The proposal represents an attractive, modern development which will have a positive visual impact on the surrounding area.

“And the resulting residential units will contribute to alleviating the declared housing emergency.”

Councillors will consider the Dunfermline application on Wednesday.