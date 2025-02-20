Holyrood could rule on Dunfermline affordable homes plan amid flood risk row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Holyrood could rule on Dunfermline affordable homes plan amid flood risk row

Scotland's environment watchdog Sepa has objected to a planning application for 41 new council homes in Elgin Street, Dunfermline, amid flooding fears.

By Claire Warrender
The old Elgin Street depot in Dunfermline is earmarked for affordable housing
The old Elgin Street depot in Dunfermline is earmarked for affordable housing. Image: Fife planning portal.

Scottish Government ministers could have the final say on Dunfermline affordable housing plans, amid a row over flooding risks.

Fife Council and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) are at loggerheads over the proposals for 41 council houses in Elgin Street.

The council wants to build 18 flats and 23 houses on land occupied by its own waste management depot until 2018.

It hopes the move will help counter a declared housing emergency.

And council planners have recommended approval, saying the flood risk is low.

However, the environment watchdog has objected, fearing not enough is being done to alleviate the danger of flooding near the Lyne Burn.

This means, if councillors want to approve the bid, they must fist pass it to Holyrood for review.

Ministers will then either pass it back or rule on it themselves.

Council disagrees with objection to Elgin Street affordable homes

Fife Council declared a housing emergency in March last year amid record levels of homelessness.

And it is working with developers to increase the number of affordable homes across the region.

But modelling showed the original Elgin Street application could cause significant flooding in the southern part of site during of a one in 200-year event.

The council has since changed the development’s layout and cut three homes to remove it from the at-risk area.

And planners disagree with Sepa’s continued objection.

Planning officer Jamie Penman says: “It is worthy to note that if the amended layout had been submitted initially, there would have been no requirement to consult Sepa.

“This is because the closest unit within the development would have been located approximately 40 metres outwith the low-risk flood area.”

Dunfermline housing is ‘attractive, modern development’

Mr Penman says flooding is unlikely to happen as a result of the Dunfermline affordable homes development.

Even if it does, he adds, it would have “no significant impact” on it or the surrounding area.

He continues “Approval of this proposal will result in a sustainable use of a brownfield site.

“The proposal represents an attractive, modern development which will have a positive visual impact on the surrounding area.

“And the resulting residential units will contribute to alleviating the declared housing emergency.”

Councillors will consider the Dunfermline application on Wednesday.

More from News

human trafficking arrests Dundee
Man and woman arrested after Dundee drugs and human trafficking raids
The charity in Leven was ransacked earlier this month. Image: DAPL Fife
Two 11-year-old boys 'identified' after Fife counselling service ransacked
Quiz shuts Dundee Overgate store
Dundee Quiz shop shuts as firm enters administration
James Sephton
Angus farmer fined £2k over cattle admin failures
George Street, Perth.
Hunt for man and woman after 'possible assault' in Perth city centre
Jamie Montgomery holding glass in front of tent at Kinross beer garden
Kinross beer garden wins licence after thousands back petition to save it
Roddy Grant at Perth Sheriff Court
Pub assault allegations against St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant dropped
The first incident happened outside shops on Ballindean Road in Douglas. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Shock as cars driven at people in Dundee in two separate incidents
Weather warning.
Disruption warning as strong winds to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling
James Mearing (left) will take over from Darin Campbell. Image: Cromlix Hotel
Andy Murray's Cromlix Hotel appoints new executive head chef

Conversation