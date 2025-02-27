Perthshire Planning Ahead: Fruit and veg firm ‘will fold’ if caravan refused

The future of a rural business in the Carse of Gowrie may be in jeopardy after the council ordered the removal of a static caravan and two storage containers.

In 2023, Douglas and Viktorija Cutt set up DVC Agroforestry Farm, which grows fruit and vegetables on land off Church Road, Kinfauns.

The pair say they did not know these movable structures required planning consent.

But when they retrospectively applied for them to remain, the council refused due to their impact on several listed buildings.

These included Kinfauns House, the Old School, and the churchyard containing Kinfauns Parish Church and the ruined earlier church, which is a scheduled monument.

The decision report, which followed 13 objections, stated the farm had 60 days to remove the structures.

The Cutts, who live in Edinburgh, have appealed to retain the caravan and containers on the land.

Their supporting statement said: “Even when we complete the building process of the agricultural building, it can then be used for welfare facilities for us and any employees we will be employing in the future.

“However, it will not allow us to have occasional overnight stays, which we require for developing our business, as we are not local.

“That is the reason why we require static caravan on our land.

“We did not know that the building surrounded by our land was a listed building.

“It is not even properly visible through the mature trees from any close proximity (except for one window).

“If we were to completely remove the structures from the site, not only will we have to cease our horticultural business activities, but we will not be able to build agricultural building either.

“We are 100% dependent on storing our tools and equipment in the containers and having welfare facilities within the caravan.”

A Scottish Government reporter is expected to make a decision on the case by May 2025.

Dunkeld industrial area could expand by 50%

An industrial area just outside Dunkeld could expand by 50%.

Atholl Estates has applied to increase the size of the Cally Industrial Estate, off the A923 Blairgowrie Road just north of the village.

In the past decade, the applicant has developed eight industrial units on the land.

These are fully let, Atholl Estates says.

Now it wants to add a single building to create another four commercial units.

The supporting statement says: “The site is scrubland that was formerly used as part of the adjoining and operational Cally Sawmill which adjoins the site.

“The nearest residential properties are 130m from the site’s boundary.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the application.

Seven holiday lets permitted adjacent to Perth Museum

The owner of seven holiday lets adjacent to the new Perth Museum has been given retrospective permission to keep the enterprise going.

Ross Skea applied to convert the top three floors of a former office building on South Street John’s Place into short-term flats.

After purchasing the properties in December 2022 he named them St Johns Apartments and accommodated guests via Booking.com and Airbnb.

Perth and Kinross Council’s decision statement said: “The location in eyesight of the new museum is an ideal location for this type of accommodation.

“There would be no harm on the cultural interests of the site, and there is no guarantee that noise and nuisance will increase with a holiday/business use from that of a typical residential use.

“It is perhaps unfortunate that some smaller bedrooms for permanent residential occupancy are being lost as the city centre should also have a balance of permanent residents.”

Aberfeldy takeaway seeks restaurant expansion

An Aberfeldy takeaway wants to add a restaurant serving hot meals.

In April 2020, Piece opened at Bridgend as a takeaway selling cold sandwiches, salad boxes, wraps, bagels, flatbreads, cakes, hot drinks and soup.

The family-owned business also specialises in gluten-free cakes.

Now George Dark has applied to create an indoor dining space for customers while continuing as a takeaway.

The sit-in area would have space for 20 customers.

Brothers win Pitlochry brewery consent

Councillors have approved plans for a new brewery and tap room in Pitlochry.

The brothers behind Wasted Degrees Brewing are hoping to return to the Perthshire town in 2026.

Jack and Conall Low started the brewing business in their parents’ Pitlochry garage in 2016.

They have been based at nearby Blair Atholl since 2019.

But Wasted Degrees’ rapid expansion means they’re looking for bigger premises.

And the new woodland site to the south of Ferry Road, Pitlochry, will open up space for a brewery, taproom and outdoor seating area.

The plans were approved by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee.

Here are the links to the planning/appeal papers for the Perth and Kinross applications

Carse caravan appeal

Dunkeld industrial expansion

Perth Museum holiday lets

Aberfeldy takeaway

Pitlochry brewery