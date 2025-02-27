Perthshire Planning Ahead: Fruit and veg firm ‘will fold’ if caravan refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire Planning Ahead: Fruit and veg firm ‘will fold’ if caravan refused

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen & Lucy Scarlett
Caravan at DVC Agroforestry Farm, Kinfauns.
The caravan is sited off Church Road, near Kinfauns Parish Church. Image: DC Thomson

The future of a rural business in the Carse of Gowrie may be in jeopardy after the council ordered the removal of a static caravan and two storage containers.

In 2023, Douglas and Viktorija Cutt set up DVC Agroforestry Farm, which grows fruit and vegetables on land off Church Road, Kinfauns.

The pair say they did not know these movable structures required planning consent.

But when they retrospectively applied for them to remain, the council refused due to their impact on several listed buildings.

These included Kinfauns House, the Old School, and the churchyard containing Kinfauns Parish Church and the ruined earlier church, which is a scheduled monument.

The decision report, which followed 13 objections, stated the farm had 60 days to remove the structures.

The Cutts, who live in Edinburgh, have appealed to retain the caravan and containers on the land.

The caravan and one of the containers in the field
Locals objected to the caravan and containers. Image: DC Thomson

Their supporting statement said: “Even when we complete the building process of the agricultural building, it can then be used for welfare facilities for us and any employees we will be employing in the future.

“However, it will not allow us to have occasional overnight stays, which we require for developing our business, as we are not local.

“That is the reason why we require static caravan on our land.

“We did not know that the building surrounded by our land was a listed building.

“It is not even properly visible through the mature trees from any close proximity (except for one window).

“If we were to completely remove the structures from the site, not only will we have to cease our horticultural business activities, but we will not be able to build agricultural building either.

“We are 100% dependent on storing our tools and equipment in the containers and having welfare facilities within the caravan.”

A Scottish Government reporter is expected to make a decision on the case by May 2025.

Dunkeld industrial area could expand by 50%

An industrial area just outside Dunkeld could expand by 50%.

Atholl Estates has applied to increase the size of the Cally Industrial Estate, off the A923 Blairgowrie Road just north of the village.

In the past decade, the applicant has developed eight industrial units on the land.

These are fully let, Atholl Estates says.

Location of the Cally Industrial Estate. Image: Ordnance Survey/Atholl Estates

Now it wants to add a single building to create another four commercial units.

The supporting statement says: “The site is scrubland that was formerly used as part of the adjoining and operational Cally Sawmill which adjoins the site.

“The nearest residential properties are 130m from the site’s boundary.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the application.

Seven holiday lets permitted adjacent to Perth Museum

The owner of seven holiday lets adjacent to the new Perth Museum has been given retrospective permission to keep the enterprise going.

Ross Skea applied to convert the top three floors of a former office building on South Street John’s Place into short-term flats.

After purchasing the properties in December 2022 he named them St Johns Apartments and accommodated guests via Booking.com and Airbnb.

The flats at South St John’s Place. Image: Google Street View

Perth and Kinross Council’s decision statement said: “The location in eyesight of the new museum is an ideal location for this type of accommodation.

“There would be no harm on the cultural interests of the site, and there is no guarantee that noise and nuisance will increase with a holiday/business use from that of a typical residential use.

“It is perhaps unfortunate that some smaller bedrooms for permanent residential occupancy are being lost as the city centre should also have a balance of permanent residents.”

Aberfeldy takeaway seeks restaurant expansion

An Aberfeldy takeaway wants to add a restaurant serving hot meals.

In April 2020, Piece opened at Bridgend as a takeaway selling cold sandwiches, salad boxes, wraps, bagels, flatbreads, cakes, hot drinks and soup.

The family-owned business also specialises in gluten-free cakes.

Piece is looking to expand. Image: Google Street View

Now George Dark has applied to create an indoor dining space for customers while continuing as a takeaway.

The sit-in area would have space for 20 customers.

Brothers win Pitlochry brewery consent

Councillors have approved plans for a new brewery and tap room in Pitlochry.

The brothers behind Wasted Degrees Brewing are hoping to return to the Perthshire town in 2026.

Jack and Conall Low started the brewing business in their parents’ Pitlochry garage in 2016.

Brothers behind Wasted Degrees Brewing Conall and Jack.
Brothers Conall and Jack Low. Image: Wasted Degrees Brewing

They have been based at nearby Blair Atholl since 2019.

But Wasted Degrees’ rapid expansion means they’re looking for bigger premises.

And the new woodland site to the south of Ferry Road, Pitlochry, will open up space for a brewery, taproom and outdoor seating area.

The plans were approved by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee.

Here are the links to the planning/appeal papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Carse caravan appeal

Dunkeld industrial expansion

Perth Museum holiday lets

Aberfeldy takeaway

Pitlochry brewery

More from News

Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
Man, 38, injured in Kirkcaldy 'dog attack'
The burnt-out car is close to the new railway line at Methil. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Burnt-out car abandoned off public walking path in Methil
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock (12224794b) DIY and home improvements brand Wickes have reported like for like growth in their sales over more than 22% compared to pre Covid-19 Pandemic levels Wickes financial results, Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey, UK - 21 Jul 2021
Is Wickes opening new Dunfermline store after Homebase closure?
Saltire Centre, Arbroath
Arbroath creep dragged teen girl along street in abduction
Alan Soutar and Steven Ferrie at the graffiti promoting their new venture at Seabraes
Dundee graffiti mural marks launch of Forfar delivery drivers' online competition firm
School Brae in Letham, Fife, has been at the centre of a dispute over who is responsible for repairs.
Fife villagers quoted £80,000 for repairs amid 30-year dispute over unadopted road
Maggie Chapman MSP. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Greens MSP Maggie Chapman bids for Dundee University rector job
7
Xiang Chen
Dundee hacking student central to inter-continental cannabis trade
Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy
15th century Kirkcaldy castle to reopen after three-year closure
Angus food waste recycling has shown a year-on-year rise for the first time since 2016. Image: Shutterstock
Angus kerbside bin changes bring 177-tonne mountain of extra food waste

Conversation