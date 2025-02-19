Emergency services on scene as crash causes delays on A92 in Fife

Drivers are facing delays on the A92 in Fife after a crash involving two vehicles.

Emergency services are on the scene of the incident between Freuchie and Ladybank.

Footage uploaded to social media appears to show that two cars are blocking the southbound lane near the junction with the B937 to Giffordtown.

Police Scotland has been approached for further information.

