News Emergency services on scene as crash causes delays on A92 in Fife At least one of the lanes has been blocked. By Finn Nixon February 19 2025, 5:37pm February 19 2025, 5:37pm Emergency services on scene as crash causes delays on A92 in Fife Traffic is facing delays on the A92 between Freuchie and Ladybank. Image: Google Maps Drivers are facing delays on the A92 in Fife after a crash involving two vehicles. Emergency services are on the scene of the incident between Freuchie and Ladybank. Footage uploaded to social media appears to show that two cars are blocking the southbound lane near the junction with the B937 to Giffordtown. Police Scotland has been approached for further information. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.
