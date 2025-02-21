Bid to save 160-year-old Dundee allotments in shadow of Tannadice Park

A campaign has been launched to save 160-year-old Dundee allotments in the shadow of Tannadice Park.

Successive generations of growers have tended their fruit, vegetables and flowers on the land bordered by Arklay Street, Sandeman Street and Tannadice Street since 1865.

But now the 82 plot-holders at Clepington Gardens Allotment Association have been given the shock news that they could lose the land.

The William Neish Trust, which has rented out the ground for the past 160 years, has told people with allotments that it is no longer financially viable to keep the land.

Trustees have now decided to sell the site, which is said to be valued at £100,000.

‘It would be a tragedy to lose the allotments’

The allotment group has now been given the chance to buy the site.

However, it faces the task of raising the six figures needed to take ownership and preserve its long history.

A spokesperson for the allotments association told The Courier: “It was with regret that at a meeting with William Neish trustees, we were informed they could no longer afford our association the continued use of this land.

“The trustees have given the association the opportunity to purchase the

ground, which they have occupied since being founded.

“As sitting tenants we have been given 18 months to try to raise the funds we would

require to purchase the land we have gardened for over a century.”

Harry Tosh, a committee member who has grown vegetables on his plot for more than 30 years, says the news came as a “complete shock” to everyone.

He said: “It would be a tragedy if the allotments were to go.

“They are famous for their proximity to the football ground but, in fact, the allotments predate Tannadice Park by over 40 years.

“There’s a unique camaraderie among the plot-holders and it’s a wonderful place to come.

“Plans are already afoot to try and raise the money to buy the land but we also need the support of the public.”

The group fears failure to raise the cash would almost certainly mean the loss of the allotments, first set up by Dundee Working Men’s Allotment Association.

The group has already met with Dundee City Council to explore ways of raising the funds to buy the land.

A crowdfunding page has also been set up where people can donate.

Dundee-based solicitors Lindsays, which acts on behalf of the William Neish Trust, confirmed to The Courier that the land has been offered for sale.

However, the trust has not responded to a request for comment.