Dundee couple launch city’s only gin, vodka and rum distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee couple launch city’s only gin, vodka and rum distillery

John and Kerrie Kerr's "authentic" Shenanigan brand is already being sold in three Dundee pubs.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee couple John and Kerrie Kerr, from Barnhill, have opened the 45 Black Hound Distillery near Sainsbury's in Douglas.
John and Kerrie Kerr sample some of their products. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee couple have launched the city’s only current distillery and bonded warehouse.

John and Kerrie Kerr, from Barnhill, have opened the 45 Black Hound Distillery near Sainsbury’s in Douglas.

The couple, who previously lived in Montrose, have set up stills in an industrial unit to produce their own-brand gins, vodkas and rums.

Shenanigan gin and vodka is already on sale in three city pubs and online.

The rum will be launched soon.

Distillery a change of direction for Barnhill brewing couple

John formerly worked in the oil and gas industry, while Kerrie was an accountant who still works part-time as a receptionist at Wallace Vets in Broughty Ferry.

In 2020 they gave up the rat race to follow their love for producing spirits and 45 Hound Black Distillery was born.

John says coming up with the name was easy – they have three greyhounds, two of them ex-racers.

And 45mph is said to be the top speed a greyhound can reach during a race.

new distillery Dundee
John and Kerrie Kerr at their 45 Hound Black Distillery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

John said: “Finding the name of the distillery was a no-brainer.

“Since then it’s been blood, sweat and tears – and a lot of trial and error.

“We didn’t just want to follow the normal path as we wanted to create something original, unique and authentic.”

‘Unique and authentic’ spirits created

The couple purchased large stills from Croatia

John said: “We also had to play around with labels and a brand name.

“We spoke to a lot of bar tenders and realised we needed something that would stand out on a gantry.”

new distillery Dundee
Some of the distilling equipment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
new distillery Dundee
The couple also have a mobile bar for outside catering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

John says they created their Shenanigan brand name and the eye-catching mask on their labels because “we wanted to create a bit of mystery”.

The couple eventually moved into their premises at Tom Johnston Road, set up their equipment and began brewing.

They now have a range of different flavoured and proof gins, created using local ingredients and plenty of botanicals.

They also have a selection of vodkas and are currently working on rum spirits and liqueurs.

Shenanigan gin and vodka on sale in Dundee

John said: “We have been lucky enough to meet up with local publican John Justice and our current range is now on sale in three of his pubs: The Pillars, The Bush and The Star and Garter.

“Our aim is to stay local as much as possible with a product that can be enjoyed in our home area.

new distillery Dundee
They have named their brand Shenanigan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We are currently the only distillery and bonded warehouse in Dundee – and that’s something we are proud of and keen to build on.”

The couple also own an outside catering mobile bar and are keen to offer their services and private and public events.

John said: “It’s early days but so far things are looking good.

“We hope eventually to have something to hand on to our two sons if they are ever interested in taking on the business.”

More from News

Kawardeep Singh
Man brandished Sikh bangle in Stirling street fight
Perth Leisure Pool features in our list of the cheapest gyms.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth Civic Trust lambasts pool and leisure centre plans for Thimblerow
Fife Council leader David Ross sits in a council meeting
Inflation-busting 8.2% council tax rise approved in Fife - but what else was agreed?
Perth Royal Infirmary. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 44, charged over 'bomb threat' at Perth Royal Infirmary
Asda on Perth's Dunkeld Road.
Fears for woman seen with facial injuries near Perth Asda
human trafficking arrests Dundee
Man and woman arrested after Dundee drugs and human trafficking raids
The charity in Leven was ransacked earlier this month. Image: DAPL Fife
Two 11-year-old boys 'identified' after Fife counselling service ransacked
The Dundee Quiz shop has closed.
Dundee Quiz shop shuts as firm enters administration
James Sephton
Angus farmer fined £2k over cattle admin failures
George Street, Perth.
Hunt for man and woman after 'possible assault' in Perth city centre

Conversation