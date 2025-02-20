Dundee couple launch city’s only gin, vodka and rum distillery

A Dundee couple have launched the city’s only current distillery and bonded warehouse.

John and Kerrie Kerr, from Barnhill, have opened the 45 Black Hound Distillery near Sainsbury’s in Douglas.

The couple, who previously lived in Montrose, have set up stills in an industrial unit to produce their own-brand gins, vodkas and rums.

Shenanigan gin and vodka is already on sale in three city pubs and online.

The rum will be launched soon.

Distillery a change of direction for Barnhill brewing couple

John formerly worked in the oil and gas industry, while Kerrie was an accountant who still works part-time as a receptionist at Wallace Vets in Broughty Ferry.

In 2020 they gave up the rat race to follow their love for producing spirits and 45 Hound Black Distillery was born.

John says coming up with the name was easy – they have three greyhounds, two of them ex-racers.

And 45mph is said to be the top speed a greyhound can reach during a race.

John said: “Finding the name of the distillery was a no-brainer.

“Since then it’s been blood, sweat and tears – and a lot of trial and error.

“We didn’t just want to follow the normal path as we wanted to create something original, unique and authentic.”

‘Unique and authentic’ spirits created

The couple purchased large stills from Croatia

John said: “We also had to play around with labels and a brand name.

“We spoke to a lot of bar tenders and realised we needed something that would stand out on a gantry.”

John says they created their Shenanigan brand name and the eye-catching mask on their labels because “we wanted to create a bit of mystery”.

The couple eventually moved into their premises at Tom Johnston Road, set up their equipment and began brewing.

They now have a range of different flavoured and proof gins, created using local ingredients and plenty of botanicals.

They also have a selection of vodkas and are currently working on rum spirits and liqueurs.

Shenanigan gin and vodka on sale in Dundee

John said: “We have been lucky enough to meet up with local publican John Justice and our current range is now on sale in three of his pubs: The Pillars, The Bush and The Star and Garter.

“Our aim is to stay local as much as possible with a product that can be enjoyed in our home area.

“We are currently the only distillery and bonded warehouse in Dundee – and that’s something we are proud of and keen to build on.”

The couple also own an outside catering mobile bar and are keen to offer their services and private and public events.

John said: “It’s early days but so far things are looking good.

“We hope eventually to have something to hand on to our two sons if they are ever interested in taking on the business.”