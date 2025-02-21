250k from sale of Scone ‘party house’ could be kept by Perth and Kinross Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
250k from sale of Scone ‘party house’ could be kept by Perth and Kinross Council

The property was vacated in 2011 and became a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

By Lucy Scarlett
Strathcona, in Spoutwells Road, Scone, had become a magnet for partying youths.
The abandoned home in Spoutwells Road, Scone, had become a magnet for partying youths. Image: Google Street View

A Scone property has sold at auction for £250,000 after being dubbed “party house” by locals.

Strathcona, on the corner of Spoutwells Road and Highfield Road, was vacated in 2011 and became a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

The large 1950s detached home was a “den for youths partying and active drug dealing,” according to Scone and District Community Council secretary Hazel Mackinnon.

In 2023, Perth and Kinross Council obtained a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to force the owner to sell the property.

Shepherd Commercial handled the sale when the building went to auction on Tuesday.

It sold for its starting price of £250,000.

Scone ‘party house’ sold off

The abandoned home had been a popular hangout for youths for over a decade.

By 2018, the property had become an “eyesore,” with furniture left in the deserted home, which has been vandalised and covered in graffiti.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “This house was abandoned a number of years ago and despite our best efforts no one came forward to take responsibility for it.

Stairwell at Strathcona in Scone.
Stairwell inside Strathcona in Scone. Image: Shepherd Commercial
One of the rooms at the abandoned home which is now to be auctioned off.
One of the rooms in the abandoned home. Image: Shepherd Commercial

“The council then used its compulsory purchase powers to attain the property to allow for the site’s redevelopment/use.

“The proceeds of the auction sale will sit ring-fenced for a period of time until it is clear the money will not be claimed.

“It will then be allocated into the council’s general budgets.”

Conversation