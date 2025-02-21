250k from sale of Scone ‘party house’ could be kept by Perth and Kinross Council

A Scone property has sold at auction for £250,000 after being dubbed “party house” by locals.

Strathcona, on the corner of Spoutwells Road and Highfield Road, was vacated in 2011 and became a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

The large 1950s detached home was a “den for youths partying and active drug dealing,” according to Scone and District Community Council secretary Hazel Mackinnon.

In 2023, Perth and Kinross Council obtained a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to force the owner to sell the property.

Shepherd Commercial handled the sale when the building went to auction on Tuesday.

It sold for its starting price of £250,000.

Scone ‘party house’ sold off

The abandoned home had been a popular hangout for youths for over a decade.

By 2018, the property had become an “eyesore,” with furniture left in the deserted home, which has been vandalised and covered in graffiti.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “This house was abandoned a number of years ago and despite our best efforts no one came forward to take responsibility for it.

“The council then used its compulsory purchase powers to attain the property to allow for the site’s redevelopment/use.

“The proceeds of the auction sale will sit ring-fenced for a period of time until it is clear the money will not be claimed.

“It will then be allocated into the council’s general budgets.”