Two men arrested over ‘theft of heavy plant machinery’ after van stopped in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Two men arrested over ‘theft of heavy plant machinery’ after van stopped in Dundee

Seven police vehicles swooped on Pitkerro Road near Fintry on Wednesday.

By James Simpson
Pitkerro Road, Dundee
Pitkerro Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of heavy plant machinery after a van was stopped in Dundee.

Seven police units swooped at the junction of Pitkerro Road and Longhaugh Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses said the vehicle was pulled over near the Iceland supermarket.

One man, who did not want to be named, said: “I was driving towards Fintry when I saw this massive police presence.

Several police units involved in Dundee van stop

“There were at least seven police units there.

“The police were at the back of the van speaking with someone.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men aged 34 and 18 have been arrested in connection with theft of heavy plant machinery after a van was stopped on Pitkerro Road, Dundee around 1pm on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from News

human trafficking arrests Dundee
Man and woman arrested after Dundee drugs and human trafficking raids
The charity in Leven was ransacked earlier this month. Image: DAPL Fife
Two 11-year-old boys 'identified' after Fife counselling service ransacked
Quiz shuts Dundee Overgate store
Dundee Quiz shop shuts as firm enters administration
James Sephton
Angus farmer fined £2k over cattle admin failures
George Street, Perth.
Hunt for man and woman after 'possible assault' in Perth city centre
Jamie Montgomery holding glass in front of tent at Kinross beer garden
Kinross beer garden wins licence after thousands back petition to save it
Roddy Grant at Perth Sheriff Court
Pub assault allegations against St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant dropped
The first incident happened outside shops on Ballindean Road in Douglas. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Shock as cars driven at people in Dundee in two separate incidents
Weather warning.
Disruption warning as strong winds to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling
James Mearing (left) will take over from Darin Campbell. Image: Cromlix Hotel
Andy Murray's Cromlix Hotel appoints new executive head chef