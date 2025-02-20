Two men arrested over ‘theft of heavy plant machinery’ after van stopped in Dundee

Two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of heavy plant machinery after a van was stopped in Dundee.

Seven police units swooped at the junction of Pitkerro Road and Longhaugh Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses said the vehicle was pulled over near the Iceland supermarket.

One man, who did not want to be named, said: “I was driving towards Fintry when I saw this massive police presence.

Several police units involved in Dundee van stop

“There were at least seven police units there.

“The police were at the back of the van speaking with someone.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men aged 34 and 18 have been arrested in connection with theft of heavy plant machinery after a van was stopped on Pitkerro Road, Dundee around 1pm on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”