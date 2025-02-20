Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel appoints new executive head chef

Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel has appointed a new executive head chef.

James Mearing will take over the position from Darin Campbell, who has worked at the hotel near Kinbuck, north of Dunblane, for 11 years.

Darin is leaving the role to pursue new projects.

James will be in charge of all fine dining and will play a part in planning a new restaurant and kitchen at the hotel, which is due to open in spring 2026.

The chef previously worked at Summer Lodge Country House Hotel and Restaurant in Evershot, Dorset where he held three AA Rosettes.

He also spent time at Fawsley Hall Hotel in Northampton, Lainston House Hotel in Hampshire, The Gainsborough Bath Spa and the Michelin-starred Wild Rabbit in the Cotswolds.

In 2022 he won the Three Counties Chef of the Year award.

New Cromlix Hotel head chef ‘came through recruitment process with flying colours’

He said: “It’s a really exciting time to be joining Cromlix.

“The hotel has developed a fantastic reputation for excellent food under Darin’s stewardship, and I’m looking forward to developing that and taking it forward.

“The new restaurant concept presents a great opportunity to create a real food destination here at Cromlix for the Stirlingshire community and beyond.”

Barry Makin, the hotel’s general manager, said: “We put James through a challenging recruitment process but he came through with flying colours.

“His food is absolutely exceptional and he has some impressive ideas for our fine dining menu.”

Plans to expand the hotel to create a new restaurant were approved in December.