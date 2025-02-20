Shock as cars driven at people in Dundee in two separate incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Shock as cars driven at people in Dundee in two separate incidents

Two women had to jump out the way as a car reversed towards them during one incident in Douglas.

By James Simpson
The first incident happened outside shops on Ballindean Road in Douglas. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The first incident happened outside shops on Ballindean Road in Douglas. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Cars have been driven at people in Dundee in two separate incidents.

Two women were left “shaken” after a car was driven at them outside a row of shops on Ballindean Road in Douglas last Wednesday (February 12).

The pair – aged 26 and 24 – had to jump out the way as the car reversed towards them near the Bayne’s bakery outlet at around 3pm.

A clip of the incident has been shared widely on social media.

It shows the black Ford car reversing at speed towards the women, who jump to the side to avoid being hit.

‘Screams’ as car drives at women on Ballindean Road

The car collides with a parked car before speeding off, forcing other vehicles to swerve out of its way.

One woman who lives nearby says she heard screaming during the incident.

The 57-year-old said: “There are generally issues with folk driving around here like idiots and we initially thought nothing of it.

“We came out and took a look and then we heard a clunk as a vehicle reversed back and there was screaming.

“My daughter phoned the police as the car shot off – one of the girls was upset.

The shops on Ballindean Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“It’s frightening to think what could have happened here.

“That could have been a child or a pensioner walking past.

“One police car arrived at the time.”

A nearby business owner said: “Someone could’ve easily been crushed during this.

“Watching the footage, it was shocking to see what was unfolding in broad daylight.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are carrying out inquiries after a car was driven at two women, aged 26 and 24, in a car park at Ballindean Road, Dundee.

“The incident happened around 3pm on Wednesday February 12.

“The women were shaken by the incident but not hurt.

“We are following a positive line of inquiry.”

Man ‘shaken’ after car driven at him on Happyhillock Road

Meanwhile, police have issued a separate appeal after a Silver Vauxhall was driven at a 34-year-old man on Happyhillock Road at around 7pm on Wednesday February 19.

He was uninjured but “shaken” by the incident.

Detective Inspector Craig Kelly said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed what happened to contact police.

“In addition, anyone with any dashcam, mobile video or CCTV footage around the time of the incident, is asked to get in touch with officers as they may be able to assist with our inquiries.”

More from News

human trafficking arrests Dundee
Man and woman arrested after Dundee drugs and human trafficking raids
The charity in Leven was ransacked earlier this month. Image: DAPL Fife
Two 11-year-old boys 'identified' after Fife counselling service ransacked
Quiz shuts Dundee Overgate store
Dundee Quiz shop shuts as firm enters administration
James Sephton
Angus farmer fined £2k over cattle admin failures
George Street, Perth.
Hunt for man and woman after 'possible assault' in Perth city centre
Jamie Montgomery holding glass in front of tent at Kinross beer garden
Kinross beer garden wins licence after thousands back petition to save it
Roddy Grant at Perth Sheriff Court
Pub assault allegations against St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant dropped
Weather warning.
Disruption warning as strong winds to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling
James Mearing (left) will take over from Darin Campbell. Image: Cromlix Hotel
Andy Murray's Cromlix Hotel appoints new executive head chef
Pitkerro Road, Dundee
Two men arrested over 'theft of heavy plant machinery' after van stopped in Dundee

Conversation