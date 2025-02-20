Shock as cars driven at people in Dundee in two separate incidents

Cars have been driven at people in Dundee in two separate incidents.

Two women were left “shaken” after a car was driven at them outside a row of shops on Ballindean Road in Douglas last Wednesday (February 12).

The pair – aged 26 and 24 – had to jump out the way as the car reversed towards them near the Bayne’s bakery outlet at around 3pm.

A clip of the incident has been shared widely on social media.

It shows the black Ford car reversing at speed towards the women, who jump to the side to avoid being hit.

‘Screams’ as car drives at women on Ballindean Road

The car collides with a parked car before speeding off, forcing other vehicles to swerve out of its way.

One woman who lives nearby says she heard screaming during the incident.

The 57-year-old said: “There are generally issues with folk driving around here like idiots and we initially thought nothing of it.

“We came out and took a look and then we heard a clunk as a vehicle reversed back and there was screaming.

“My daughter phoned the police as the car shot off – one of the girls was upset.

“It’s frightening to think what could have happened here.

“That could have been a child or a pensioner walking past.

“One police car arrived at the time.”

A nearby business owner said: “Someone could’ve easily been crushed during this.

“Watching the footage, it was shocking to see what was unfolding in broad daylight.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are carrying out inquiries after a car was driven at two women, aged 26 and 24, in a car park at Ballindean Road, Dundee.

“The incident happened around 3pm on Wednesday February 12.

“The women were shaken by the incident but not hurt.

“We are following a positive line of inquiry.”

Man ‘shaken’ after car driven at him on Happyhillock Road

Meanwhile, police have issued a separate appeal after a Silver Vauxhall was driven at a 34-year-old man on Happyhillock Road at around 7pm on Wednesday February 19.

He was uninjured but “shaken” by the incident.

Detective Inspector Craig Kelly said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed what happened to contact police.

“In addition, anyone with any dashcam, mobile video or CCTV footage around the time of the incident, is asked to get in touch with officers as they may be able to assist with our inquiries.”