Key changes to Dunfermline Home Bargains plans revealed as retailer makes fresh case for new shop

Several changes to plans for a new Dunfermline Home Bargains store have been unveiled.

TJ Morris, which owns the retail chain, has submitted fresh designs for its proposed new shop on Dunlin Drive.

It follows months of talks with Fife Council over the controversial new store.

Plans for a Home Bargains on the site were previously rejected by councillors – a decision that was later upheld by the Scottish Government on appeal.

TJ Morris then returned with a fresh planning application last year.

However, a decision on that new application has been delayed several times as discussions have been held with Fife Council planning officials over the design of the store, in an attempt to address concerns about its size and impact on the surrounding area.

Now, documents have finally been lodged with the local authority outlining key changes to the proposed new store from what was previously on the table.

List of key changes to design of proposed new Dunfermline Home Bargains store

According to a new planning and retail statement, changes to the plans include:

The store would be relocated east to the other side of the site

The shop building would be reduced in height and footprint with glazing elements introduced along the facade

The design would be changed to allow the larger retail unit to be divided into smaller neighbourhood units should Home Bargains ever vacate the site

The store would act as a buffer between the service yard and homes to the south

Four proposed smaller shop units would be repositioned to the north of the site to visually mask the larger store, as well as to face onto Dunlin Drive

The rear of the shop would be screened with a feature wall

There would be increased public areas including seating outside the smaller units

Pedestrian access and existing roads would be improved

More landscaping would be introduced, including trees to break up car parking spaces and a bund to the north-east corner

The number of car parking spaces would be increased by two to 93

16 covered cycle parking spaces would be retained

The plans have drawn 92 objections and 23 letters of support.

Concerns raised include the potential impact on the traffic network, the loss of green space, and claims there are empty retail units elsewhere that could be used.

Backers of the plans say the shop will provide greater convenience for locals and will bring a disused piece of land into use.

TJ Morris says the development would create 52 new jobs.

The new details come after The Courier revealed in January that the new shop will not open until 2026 at the earliest, due to planning delays.

The application is expected to go before Fife Council for determination in the coming months.