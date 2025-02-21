Key changes to Dunfermline Home Bargains plans revealed as retailer makes fresh case for new shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key changes to Dunfermline Home Bargains plans revealed as retailer makes fresh case for new shop

The firm has returned to Fife Council with revised proposals for the Dunlin Drive outlet.

By Neil Henderson
A view from the northwest of the proposed new Home Bargains store.
How the new Dunfermline Home Bargains shop could look. Image: TJ Morris

Several changes to plans for a new Dunfermline Home Bargains store have been unveiled.

TJ Morris, which owns the retail chain, has submitted fresh designs for its proposed new shop on Dunlin Drive.

It follows months of talks with Fife Council over the controversial new store.

Plans for a Home Bargains on the site were previously rejected by councillors – a decision that was later upheld by the Scottish Government on appeal.

An aerial view of the proposed new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline.
An aerial view of the proposed new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline. Image: TJ Morris

TJ Morris then returned with a fresh planning application last year.

However, a decision on that new application has been delayed several times as discussions have been held with Fife Council planning officials over the design of the store, in an attempt to address concerns about its size and impact on the surrounding area.

Now, documents have finally been lodged with the local authority outlining key changes to the proposed new store from what was previously on the table.

List of key changes to design of proposed new Dunfermline Home Bargains store

According to a new planning and retail statement, changes to the plans include:

  • The store would be relocated east to the other side of the site
  • The shop building would be reduced in height and footprint with glazing elements introduced along the facade
  • The design would be changed to allow the larger retail unit to be divided into smaller neighbourhood units should Home Bargains ever vacate the site
  • The store would act as a buffer between the service yard and homes to the south
  • Four proposed smaller shop units would be repositioned to the north of the site to visually mask the larger store, as well as to face onto Dunlin Drive
  • The rear of the shop would be screened with a feature wall
  • There would be increased public areas including seating outside the smaller units
  • Pedestrian access and existing roads would be improved
  • More landscaping would be introduced, including trees to break up car parking spaces and a bund to the north-east corner
  • The number of car parking spaces would be increased by two to 93
  • 16 covered cycle parking spaces would be retained
A CGI image of how the new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline could look.
An artist’s impression of the new Dunfermline Home Bargains. Image: TJ Morris

The plans have drawn 92 objections and 23 letters of support.

Concerns raised include the potential impact on the traffic network, the loss of green space, and claims there are empty retail units elsewhere that could be used.

Backers of the plans say the shop will provide greater convenience for locals and will bring a disused piece of land into use.

TJ Morris says the development would create 52 new jobs.

The new details come after The Courier revealed in January that the new shop will not open until 2026 at the earliest, due to planning delays.

The application is expected to go before Fife Council for determination in the coming months.

Conversation