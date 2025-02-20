Disruption warning as strong winds to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Locals are being warned of disruption as strong winds are set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office from 6am until 6pm on Sunday.

The alert covers the whole of the region with gusts of more than 50mph predicted.

It comes after the Met Office issued a separate heavy rain warning for Friday, covering parts of Highland Perthshire and Angus.

Warning of ‘very poor weather conditions’

The yellow wind warning for Sunday says: “Southerly to south-westerly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish islands, and other areas of high ground further inland.

“Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads.

“Winds will then ease from south-west to north-east of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening.”

The forecaster warns there could be travel disruption and power cuts.