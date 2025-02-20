Daughter claims elderly Monifieth care home residents ‘left standing in cold for hours’ after evacuation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Daughter claims elderly Monifieth care home residents ‘left standing in cold for hours’ after evacuation

South Grange Care Home is investigating contamination in its water supply.

By Lindsey Hamilton
South Green Nursing Home.
South Grange Care Home in Monifieth. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The daughter of a Monifieth care home resident claims elderly people were left “standing in the cold for hours” after an evacuation.

South Grange Care Home was locked down on Tuesday afternoon after fears there may have been a gas leak.

However, Barchester Care has since confirmed to relatives of the 79 residents that there was an issue with water contamination.

The operator has also apologised to residents and their relatives.

Residents were taken to Monifieth High School before being temporarily rehomed at other sites.

However, the daughter of one man living in the home has criticised how it was handled.

Confusion after evacuation of Monifieth care home

The woman, who asked not to be named, claims residents were left standing around in the cold and later forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor of the school.

She said: “The elderly people were left standing out in the cold for two to three hours.

“Someone had given them foil blankets but that was all.

“Family members couldn’t get near them because of the police cordon and at that point, we had no idea where my dad was – no one from the home or (operator) Barchester was giving us any information.”

The woman says that at around 7pm, her family eventually tracked her dad down to Lochleven Care Home in Broughty Ferry.

Some residents were taken to Lochleven Care Home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She said: “We had no idea where dad was, no one got in touch to tell us.

“Most people didn’t know where their relatives had been taken.

“We eventually found out ourselves. We were then told that he was being transferred via taxi to Whitehills Hospital in Forfar – this was at 1am.

“We are incensed at how this was handled: the general lack of contact and information, how our elderly relatives were dealt with and no apology at all over what has happened.”

A letter sent to relatives by Barchester Care said water going into the home had been contaminated – and tests were being carried out to ascertain the cause.

It added that the earliest residents would be able to move back was Friday afternoon but more likely over the weekend or Monday.

South Grange Care Home operator apology to residents and relatives

A spokesperson for Barchester said it was an “incredibly complex emergency situation with minimal notice.”

“It was not our decision to evacuate,” they added.

Barchester Care said it was not its decision to evacuate the building. Image: Google Street View

“But we complied with the authorities to safeguard our residents by doing so as safely and quickly as possible.

“Once that decision was made, we had to exit immediately, and we had no further access to the home except to pack up care plans and medication.

“Phones and wi-fi, including the landline, had to be switched off for safety.

“But we kept relatives informed as frequently as possible with the resources we had via calls and emails, although not all families were contactable.

“Residents were moved to local care homes and hospitals depending on their needs, supported by staff from South Grange.

“All residents were accompanied by staff during transit and in their new settings.

“An apology to all residents and relatives has already been made, as we recognise how worried they were and that we were unable to contact everyone in a timely manner.

“Thankfully, all residents and staff are safe and well.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We were asked to attend the centre to investigate reports of a problem with water quality. “

“There are no issues with the supply entering the property and it would appear to be a private matter contained within the building.”

More from News

Sterling Home Furniture, Dunfermline.
Sterling clarifies position of Dunfermline furniture store amid closure and redundancy claims
Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, speaking at a hearing of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee at the U.S. Capitol. Wall Street CEO's at a Senate Committee Hearing in Washington - Dec 2023
How St Andrews mum become powerful banking boss earning $100 million
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Caused dog's epilepsy and bra smuggler's breaches
Swimmers using the pool at Baldragon Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee school swimming pools will NOT be shut, council leader confirms
Traffic is delayed on the southbound carriageway. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Dundee drivers face delays on Tay Road Bridge due to fallen lamppost
Kawardeep Singh
Man brandished Sikh bangle in Stirling street fight
Perth Leisure Pool features in our list of the cheapest gyms.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth Civic Trust lambasts pool and leisure centre plans for Thimblerow
Dundee couple John and Kerrie Kerr, from Barnhill, have opened the 45 Black Hound Distillery near Sainsbury's in Douglas.
Dundee couple launch city's only gin, vodka and rum distillery
Fife Council leader David Ross sits in a council meeting
8.2% council tax rise approved in Fife - but what else was agreed?
Perth Royal Infirmary. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 44, charged over 'bomb threat' at Perth Royal Infirmary

Conversation