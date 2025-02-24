Arbroath mum: ‘I don’t feel safe raising my child here’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath mum: ‘I don’t feel safe raising my child here’

Abbie Hogg, 22, has complained to Angus Council several times about anti-social behaviour at her home.

By Lucy Scarlett
Arbroath woman Abbie Hogg and her baby Tarran.
Abbie Hogg and her baby Tarran. Image: Supplied

An Arbroath mum says she “doesn’t feel safe” raising her child in their council home.

Abbie Hogg has lived on Arbirlot Road for just over a year with her partner Callum McCrory and their young baby.

During their time in the flat, the young family say two neighbours have died, their baby’s bedroom window has been broken and they have been harassed.

Abbie, 22, says she lives in the fear of not knowing what they will face next.

Rubbish on the ground.
Abbie says her family are victims of anti-social behaviour. Image: Supplied
Smashed window.
The property has been damaged. Image: Supplied

She told The Courier: “Our baby can’t sleep because his window has been broken and nobody has come out to fix it, despite saying they would.

“He gets kept up from all the noise outside the flat at all hours of the night.

“There’s always loads going on and so much noise.

“I don’t feel safe raising my child here.

“I can’t even take him outside because there’s loads of glass, dog poo and rubbish everywhere.”

Arbroath council flat ‘like living in a drug den’ for young family

The family complained to Angus Council several times about the property and their anti-social neighbours.

Abbie claims the housing officer told them it was a really nice area before they moved in.

When they complained, they were allegedly told the flat was okay and they could only receive a new one for medical reasons.

Abbie added: “It’s like living in a drug den.

Blood on walls.
Blood on the walls of their entrance. Image: Supplied
Glass on pavement.
Glass outside the flat. Image: Supplied

“Constant doors slamming and once we came back to the flat to find our neighbour had been setting things on fire.

“I was pregnant at the time and our house was filled with smoke which wouldn’t be good for anyone.

“There’s rubbish everywhere. Sofas and mattresses are often just abandoned around the building.

“Whenever we hear anything we think ‘what’s happening now’.

“We’re not bad people, we’re just a young family.

“I struggle with my mental health and the anxiety of living here makes it so much worse.”

Angus Council ‘aware of concerns’ at Arbroath property

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Whilst the council cannot comment on individual cases, we can confirm that we are aware of concerns surrounding Angus Council housing on Arbirlot Road.

“Action has been taken where appropriate, including a contractor visit today.

“We continue to monitor this situation and where further action is required this will be taken to ensure the wellbeing of tenants.

Bins.
The bins are overflowing outside the flat. Image: Supplied

“We accept housing applications from current tenants via Angus HomeFinder which offers a choice-based lettings approach, allowing applicants to view details on, choose between, and bid for available properties in line with our housing allocation policy.

“If residents have any concerns around anti-social behaviour, they should report this to Angus Council via ACCESSLine online or by calling 03452 777 778, their concerns will then be passed to the relevant service for investigation.”

Elsewhere in Angus, a Montrose care worker who stole £10,000 from a client has been struck off.

