Hunt for man and woman after ‘possible assault’ in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Hunt for man and woman after ‘possible assault’ in Perth city centre

Police want to know if the pair are safe and well.

By Lucy Scarlett
George Street, Perth.
The incident occurred in George Street. Image: Google Street View

Police are searching for a man and woman after a “possible assault” in Perth city centre.

An appeal has been launched to trace the pair, who were seen having an altercation in George Street on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 1.20pm, when officers were called to the scene.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

The woman is described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall, with blonde hair and wearing a long camouflage coat and scarf.

The man is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, with brown hair, a dark complexion and a slight moustache.

He was wearing a navy puffer-style coat and dark skinny jogging bottoms.

Both were reportedely speaking with Eastern European accents.

Police want to know Perth pair ‘are safe and well’

Police Constable Leanne Ritchie said: “We need to check that those involved in this altercation are safe and well.

“We are asking the man and woman, or anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1514 of Wednesday, 19 February 2025.

More from News

human trafficking arrests Dundee
Man and woman arrested after Dundee drugs and human trafficking raids
The charity in Leven was ransacked earlier this month. Image: DAPL Fife
Two 11-year-old boys 'identified' after Fife counselling service ransacked
Quiz shuts Dundee Overgate store
Dundee Quiz shop shuts as firm enters administration
James Sephton
Angus farmer fined £2k over cattle admin failures
Jamie Montgomery holding glass in front of tent at Kinross beer garden
Kinross beer garden wins licence after thousands back petition to save it
Roddy Grant at Perth Sheriff Court
Pub assault allegations against St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant dropped
The first incident happened outside shops on Ballindean Road in Douglas. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Shock as cars driven at people in Dundee in two separate incidents
Weather warning.
Disruption warning as strong winds to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling
James Mearing (left) will take over from Darin Campbell. Image: Cromlix Hotel
Andy Murray's Cromlix Hotel appoints new executive head chef
Pitkerro Road, Dundee
Two men arrested over 'theft of heavy plant machinery' after van stopped in Dundee

Conversation