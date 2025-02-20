Hunt for man and woman after ‘possible assault’ in Perth city centre

Police are searching for a man and woman after a “possible assault” in Perth city centre.

An appeal has been launched to trace the pair, who were seen having an altercation in George Street on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 1.20pm, when officers were called to the scene.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

The woman is described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall, with blonde hair and wearing a long camouflage coat and scarf.

The man is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, with brown hair, a dark complexion and a slight moustache.

He was wearing a navy puffer-style coat and dark skinny jogging bottoms.

Both were reportedely speaking with Eastern European accents.

Police want to know Perth pair ‘are safe and well’

Police Constable Leanne Ritchie said: “We need to check that those involved in this altercation are safe and well.

“We are asking the man and woman, or anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1514 of Wednesday, 19 February 2025.