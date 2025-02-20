Fears for woman seen with facial injuries near Perth Asda

Police are searching for a woman with facial injuries who was last seen in a Perth supermarket.

Officers are appealing for information after a woman was spotted in Asda car park on Dunkeld Road with facial injuries.

An eyewitness spoke to the woman at 11:55pm on Wednesday and phoned the police when they grew concerned.

The woman left before they had arrived and officers want to confirm she is safe and well.

She is described as white, in her 40s or 50s, and wearing all-dark clothing.

Sergeant Natalie Iwanow said: “Our concern is for the well-being of the woman and so would ask anyone who saw her near the supermarket last night or has any information about the incident to contact police via 101.

“Please quote reference number 3671 of Wednesday, 19 February 2025.”

Police are also searching for a man and a woman after a “possible assault” in Perth on Wednesday.