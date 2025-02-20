Fears for woman seen with facial injuries near Perth Asda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears for woman seen with facial injuries near Perth Asda

Police Scotland have issued an appeal after an eyewitness raised the alarm.

By Lucy Scarlett
Asda on Perth's Dunkeld Road.
The woman was seen in the Asda car park on Dunkeld Road. Image: Google Street View

Police are searching for a woman with facial injuries who was last seen in a Perth supermarket.

Officers are appealing for information after a woman was spotted in Asda car park on Dunkeld Road with facial injuries.

An eyewitness spoke to the woman at 11:55pm on Wednesday and phoned the police when they grew concerned.

The woman left before they had arrived and officers want to confirm she is safe and well.

She is described as white, in her 40s or 50s, and wearing all-dark clothing.

‘Concern for well-being’ of woman at Perth Asda car park

Sergeant Natalie Iwanow said: “Our concern is for the well-being of the woman and so would ask anyone who saw her near the supermarket last night or has any information about the incident to contact police via 101.

“Please quote reference number 3671 of Wednesday, 19 February 2025.”

Police are also searching for a man and a woman after a “possible assault” in Perth on Wednesday.

