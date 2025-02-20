Inflation-busting 8.2% council tax rise approved in Fife – but what else was agreed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inflation-busting 8.2% council tax rise approved in Fife – but what else was agreed?

Budget cuts, increased fees and investment were approved by Fife councillors, despite fears rising bills will burden residents during a cost-of-living crisis.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council leader David Ross sits in a council meeting
Fife Council leader David Ross says the 2025-56 budget strikes the right balance. Image: Kenny Smith/DCThomson.

Fife Council has approved an inflation-busting 8.2% council tax hike from April 1.

It’s the biggest increase in almost two decades and adds £113 a year to bills for those in Band D properties.

The SNP opposition branded the rise “another blow for hard-pressed families”.

Fife SNP councillor Craig Walker
Fife opposition leader Craig Walker says Labour’s budget is unacceptable. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

They proposed restricting it to 6.4% to “reduce the burden” on residents.

However, administration leader David Ross insisted the Labour proposal was a realistic amount to ensure services are maintained.

And he said the SNP’s lower figure equalled just 50p a week less on the average bill.

Mr Ross added: “We are well aware of the impact rising council tax has on families and individuals when they face many other financial pressures.

“But we all rely on the vital services provided by local government.

“Those who rely on them most are the less well-off and the most vulnerable.”

Fife council tax bills are among the lowest in Scotland and many other local authorities are proposing hikes of more than 10%.

Cuts, increased fees and investment in Fife Council budget

Mr Ross described this year’s budget as one of the most difficult ever amid serious financial challenges.

Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors backed the administration’s plans, which aim to fill an £11.6 million budget gap.

Fife Council
Budget decisions were made at Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Along with the council tax rise, it includes:

  • A 20% cut to major capital projects, including scrapping plans to replace two Glenrothes secondary schools.
  • A maximum 5% rise to fees and charges for council services.
  • £4m of efficiency savings across all services, including £2m in education.
  • £108,000 of management and organisational savings.
  • The removal of staff vacancies in some departments, saving £104,000.

However, a series of investments was also approved.

Those include an extra £3.5m for roads maintenance, £10m for health and social care and £13.1m for leisure services in west Fife.

In addition, cash to repair Dysart’s crumbling cliff face and tunnel was pledged, along with a new splash pad for Burntisland Links and digital tablets for 35,000 school children.

The transformation of a number of services, including moving more online, will also produce savings.

Rejected proposals included bin charges and pupil support cuts

The Labour budget also rejected several controversial savings proposals, including:

  • Introducing charges for brown garden waste bin collections.
  • Re-imposing bulky uplift charges.
  • Cutting the number pupil support assistants.
  • Introducing car parking charges in Leven, Cupar and Cowdenbeath.

Mr Ross said: “We believe these proposals strike the best balance between making budget savings and increasing council tax.”

He said, in contrast, the SNP’s suggestion would result in £24m of cuts in 2027-28.

Fife Labour budget ‘unacceptable’ during cost-of-living crisis

However, opposition leader Craig Walker branded the Labour budget unacceptable.

And the SNP councillor accused some councillors of “a sneering attitude”.

He said: “We have two very clear priorities we believe are in tune with what people are looking for during a cost-of-living crisis.

“Those are keeping Fife council tax rises as low as possible and protecting the frontline education budget.

“A 6.4% increase allows us to continue delivering services while reducing the burden on families.”

Conversation