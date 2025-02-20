Inflation-busting 8.2% council tax rise approved in Fife – but what else was agreed?

Fife Council has approved an inflation-busting 8.2% council tax hike from April 1.

It’s the biggest increase in almost two decades and adds £113 a year to bills for those in Band D properties.

The SNP opposition branded the rise “another blow for hard-pressed families”.

They proposed restricting it to 6.4% to “reduce the burden” on residents.

However, administration leader David Ross insisted the Labour proposal was a realistic amount to ensure services are maintained.

And he said the SNP’s lower figure equalled just 50p a week less on the average bill.

Mr Ross added: “We are well aware of the impact rising council tax has on families and individuals when they face many other financial pressures.

“But we all rely on the vital services provided by local government.

“Those who rely on them most are the less well-off and the most vulnerable.”

Fife council tax bills are among the lowest in Scotland and many other local authorities are proposing hikes of more than 10%.

Cuts, increased fees and investment in Fife Council budget

Mr Ross described this year’s budget as one of the most difficult ever amid serious financial challenges.

Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors backed the administration’s plans, which aim to fill an £11.6 million budget gap.

Along with the council tax rise, it includes:

A 20% cut to major capital projects, including scrapping plans to replace two Glenrothes secondary schools.

A maximum 5% rise to fees and charges for council services.

£4m of efficiency savings across all services, including £2m in education.

£108,000 of management and organisational savings.

The removal of staff vacancies in some departments, saving £104,000.

However, a series of investments was also approved.

Those include an extra £3.5m for roads maintenance, £10m for health and social care and £13.1m for leisure services in west Fife.

In addition, cash to repair Dysart’s crumbling cliff face and tunnel was pledged, along with a new splash pad for Burntisland Links and digital tablets for 35,000 school children.

The transformation of a number of services, including moving more online, will also produce savings.

Rejected proposals included bin charges and pupil support cuts

The Labour budget also rejected several controversial savings proposals, including:

Introducing charges for brown garden waste bin collections.

Re-imposing bulky uplift charges.

Cutting the number pupil support assistants.

Introducing car parking charges in Leven, Cupar and Cowdenbeath.

Mr Ross said: “We believe these proposals strike the best balance between making budget savings and increasing council tax.”

He said, in contrast, the SNP’s suggestion would result in £24m of cuts in 2027-28.

Fife Labour budget ‘unacceptable’ during cost-of-living crisis

However, opposition leader Craig Walker branded the Labour budget unacceptable.

And the SNP councillor accused some councillors of “a sneering attitude”.

He said: “We have two very clear priorities we believe are in tune with what people are looking for during a cost-of-living crisis.

“Those are keeping Fife council tax rises as low as possible and protecting the frontline education budget.

“A 6.4% increase allows us to continue delivering services while reducing the burden on families.”