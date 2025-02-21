Angus road safety campaigners banking on U-turn over call for A935 speed limit cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus road safety campaigners banking on U-turn over call for A935 speed limit cut

Council roads officials have recommended there should be no change to the 60mph speed limit at Balwyllo, between Brechin and Montrose.

By Graham Brown
Balwyllo residents submitted a petition to Angus Council. Image: Paul Reid
Balwyllo residents submitted a petition to Angus Council. Image: Paul Reid

Rural Angus residents hope to follow the lead of Forfar campaigners in convincing councillors to drop the speed limit past their homes.

But it will require a reversal of the recommendation from council roads officials that the 60mph limit at Balwyllo should stay.

On Tuesday, Angus Council communities committee will consider a petition from folk living beside the A935 between Brechin and Montrose.

Local mum Linsey Mackie renewed the long-running call for action following a serious accident in the area.

There are 13 homes around Balwyllo Farm Cottages.

It also experiences a heavy volume of agricultural traffic, and a large number of vehicles for weekend matches at a roadside football pitch.

Balwyllo farm cottages speed limit campaign.
The cottages sit beside the road at Balwyllo, west of Montrose. Image: Paul Reid

The petition wants to see the limit cut to 30mph past cottages there and for a bus stop upgrade.

In December, councillors deferred a decision for more information.

Officers say a week-long speed survey in September recorded an average of 4,500 vehicles daily.

Their average speed was 53mph. It also showed 85% of traffic was travelling at or below 62mph.

Roads bosses say the results are similar to previous surveys conducted since 2011.

“Balwyllo does not have sufficient frontage development to meet the requirements for a reduced speed limit,” the committee report says.

“The settlement is typical of many rural locations throughout Angus.”

It adds: “The bus flag stop at Balwyllo is typical of many rural stops along the A935 and across Angus.

“East bound buses drop off at a hardstanding area in front of the cottages and it is designated as a hail and ride section.

“This is a common approach throughout Angus, as well as other rural authorities, and is an efficient way to serve this location.”

But it confirms there have been eight injury accidents on the stretch since 2019. Three of those happened in the year to last August.

They say there is “no evidence” which merits a speed limit reduction.

Forfar residents secure 20mph limit

The Balwyllo petition follows a similar campaign by resident at Gowanbank on the east of Forfar.

In January, they won a five-year fight for a speed reduction on the B9113 Montrose Road.

Gowanbank speeding campaign near Forfar.
Residents successfully campaigned for a 20mph limit at Gowanbank in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Council officials said there was no “significant” speeding problem there.

They recommended delaying any decision until the Angus-wide speed strategy is completed.

But councillors voted to introduce a 20mph limit.

