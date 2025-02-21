Angus road safety campaigners banking on U-turn over call for A935 speed limit cut

Rural Angus residents hope to follow the lead of Forfar campaigners in convincing councillors to drop the speed limit past their homes.

But it will require a reversal of the recommendation from council roads officials that the 60mph limit at Balwyllo should stay.

On Tuesday, Angus Council communities committee will consider a petition from folk living beside the A935 between Brechin and Montrose.

Local mum Linsey Mackie renewed the long-running call for action following a serious accident in the area.

There are 13 homes around Balwyllo Farm Cottages.

It also experiences a heavy volume of agricultural traffic, and a large number of vehicles for weekend matches at a roadside football pitch.

The petition wants to see the limit cut to 30mph past cottages there and for a bus stop upgrade.

In December, councillors deferred a decision for more information.

Officers say a week-long speed survey in September recorded an average of 4,500 vehicles daily.

Their average speed was 53mph. It also showed 85% of traffic was travelling at or below 62mph.

Roads bosses say the results are similar to previous surveys conducted since 2011.

“Balwyllo does not have sufficient frontage development to meet the requirements for a reduced speed limit,” the committee report says.

“The settlement is typical of many rural locations throughout Angus.”

It adds: “The bus flag stop at Balwyllo is typical of many rural stops along the A935 and across Angus.

“East bound buses drop off at a hardstanding area in front of the cottages and it is designated as a hail and ride section.

“This is a common approach throughout Angus, as well as other rural authorities, and is an efficient way to serve this location.”

But it confirms there have been eight injury accidents on the stretch since 2019. Three of those happened in the year to last August.

They say there is “no evidence” which merits a speed limit reduction.

Forfar residents secure 20mph limit

The Balwyllo petition follows a similar campaign by resident at Gowanbank on the east of Forfar.

In January, they won a five-year fight for a speed reduction on the B9113 Montrose Road.

Council officials said there was no “significant” speeding problem there.

They recommended delaying any decision until the Angus-wide speed strategy is completed.

But councillors voted to introduce a 20mph limit.