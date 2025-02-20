Two 11-year-old boys ‘identified’ after Fife counselling service ransacked

Two 11-year-old boys have been “identified” by police after a counselling service in Fife was ransacked.

DAPL (Drugs, Alcohol and Psychotherapies Limited) in Leven was targeted earlier this month.

Damage included 10 smashed windows, ruined furniture and a huge hole in the door to the recovery lounge.

A TV used for online meetings was also destroyed.

Images taken by the charity showed bricks and smashed glass inside the building.

Police have now identified two 11-year-old boys in connection with the break-in.

A spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Saturday February 8, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Parkdale Avenue, Leven.

“Two male youths aged 11 have been identified and youth justice are reviewing the case.”

The service provides counselling and support to people affected by substance misuse.

It was forced to cancel several meetings as a result of the incident.