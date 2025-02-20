News Man and woman arrested after Dundee drugs and human trafficking raids Properties in Stobswell and the Hilltown were targeted by police on Thursday. By Lindsey Hamilton February 20 2025, 12:50pm February 20 2025, 12:50pm Share Man and woman arrested after Dundee drugs and human trafficking raids Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5186379/man-woman-arrested-dundee-human-trafficking-raids/ Copy Link Police Scotland executing a warrant in Dundee. Image: Police Scotland A man and a woman have been arrested after drugs and human trafficking raids in Dundee. Police targeted properties in Stobswell and the Hilltown on Thursday. It was part of a UK-wide operation with addresses in the Midlands in England also raided. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with county lines and human trafficking. “A 63-year-old man was arrested after officers executed a warrant at a property in the Stobswell area of Dundee around 7.15am on Thursday. Arrests in Dundee after human trafficking raids “Around 11am, same date, a warrant was executed at a property in the Hilltown area of Dundee. “A 23-year-old woman was arrested. “Two warrants were executed at properties in Birmingham and Wolverhampton around 7am on the same date and a 26-year-old man was arrested in Birmingham.” Police say the investigation is ongoing.