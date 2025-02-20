Man and woman arrested after Dundee drugs and human trafficking raids

A man and a woman have been arrested after drugs and human trafficking raids in Dundee.

Police targeted properties in Stobswell and the Hilltown on Thursday.

It was part of a UK-wide operation with addresses in the Midlands in England also raided.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with county lines and human trafficking.

“A 63-year-old man was arrested after officers executed a warrant at a property in the Stobswell area of Dundee around 7.15am on Thursday.

“Around 11am, same date, a warrant was executed at a property in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

“A 23-year-old woman was arrested.

“Two warrants were executed at properties in Birmingham and Wolverhampton around 7am on the same date and a 26-year-old man was arrested in Birmingham.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.