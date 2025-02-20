Man and woman arrested after Dundee drugs and human trafficking raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man and woman arrested after Dundee drugs and human trafficking raids

Properties in Stobswell and the Hilltown were targeted by police on Thursday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
human trafficking arrests Dundee
Police Scotland executing a warrant in Dundee. Image: Police Scotland

A man and a woman have been arrested after drugs and human trafficking raids in Dundee.

Police targeted properties in Stobswell and the Hilltown on Thursday.

It was part of a UK-wide operation with addresses in the Midlands in England also raided.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with county lines and human trafficking.

“A 63-year-old man was arrested after officers executed a warrant at a property in the Stobswell area of Dundee around 7.15am on Thursday.

Arrests in Dundee after human trafficking raids

“Around 11am, same date, a warrant was executed at a property in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

“A 23-year-old woman was arrested.

“Two warrants were executed at properties in Birmingham and Wolverhampton around 7am on the same date and a 26-year-old man was arrested in Birmingham.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

