Man, 44, charged over ‘bomb threat’ at Perth Royal Infirmary

A man has been charged after allegedly making a bomb threat at Perth Royal Infirmary.

Police were called following an incident at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

It is understood officers did not instruct any evacuation of the hospital in relation to the alleged threat.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55am on Wednesday, we received a report of threatening behaviour in the Taymount Terrace area of Perth.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We alerted Police Scotland to an incident at Perth Royal Infirmary.

“There was no impact to patient services.”