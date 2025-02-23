Care round-up: Kirkcaldy childminder fails to meet requirements and rare top marks for ‘outstanding’ Stirling care home

A Kirkcaldy childminder has failed to meet requirements and a Stirling care home’s management has received a glowing report in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Lisa Ward, Kirkcaldy

Inspection date

January 13

Inspectors attended a follow-up review at the childminder’s flat after requesting for improvements to be made in November.

One of the improvements needed was to ensure the children’s care, development and learning needs were met by developing personal plans.

The plans must:

Set out how children’s needs will be met

Record how children have progressed

Be put in place within 28 days of a child starting at the service

Be reviewed every six months or more often if the child’s needs change

Be shared and updated with children, parents and carers

Inspectors found that the childminder made no progress in ensuring plans were in place and up to date.

The inspectors also advised Ward to ensure systems were in place for children to receive the correct medical treatment at the appropriate time.

They found that no progress was made, potentially putting children at risk.

Finally, Ward was asked to ensure children had access to resources and toys appropriate for their age and stage of development.

Inspectors discovered there was limited use of ‘open-ended, natural’ play resources to promote curiosity and enquiry indoors.

Inspectors ruled that this reduced opportunities to develop the children’s creative potential.

Lisa Ward has been given until March 31 to make the improvements set out by inspectors.

William Simpson’s Care Home, Stirling

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – 6

Staff – 5

New ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – 6

Staff – 5

Inspection date

January 17

The Stirling care home received the highest mark possible for the management’s leadership qualities.

Inspectors felt the management and leadership team were ‘highly motivated and effective’.

The staff prioritise their focus on the people living in the home, and how things could be continuously improved for them.

Inspectors claim this is a ‘striking, much improved’ contrast to how things had been in previous years.

Staff received role modelling training engagement and took part in improvement projects that involved living in the home.

Staff had been encouraged and supported to make the home a better place for everyone.

The employees felt that they were listened to and valued by the management.

Career progression opportunities have been made available to staff and support was given to help those flourish in their roles.

There was a culture of continuous learning and development that was fully embedded across the service.

Randolph Hill Nursing Home, Dunblane

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Staff – 5

New ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Staff – 5

Inspection date

February 13

The Dunblane nursing home also received high marks from inspectors.

They found that interactions between staff and those in care were ‘kind and respectful’, and employees were genuinely fond of people and knew them well.

One person said: “There is nothing I would like to change about my care

in Randolph Hill.

“I always receive a fantastic quality of service with full dignity and respect.”

Safe systems have been put in place to oversee when support with medication is needed.

Supplementary charts are kept up to date throughout the day and people regularly receive their medication when needed.

Many staff had been employed in the service for a long time, because of this, staff knew each other well and had developed good working relationships.

People benefitted from this because the staff worked well together.

Netherton Farm, Auchterarder

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 2

New ratings

Wellbeing – 2

Inspection date

January 21

The Auchterarder care home was given a ‘weak’ evaluation from inspectors.

They felt that the safety of the young people was at times ‘compromised’.

It was discovered that some had left the home without staff being aware.

Youngsters were also found to be keeping their own lighters and tobacco, as well as smoking cannabis.

The lack of a manager at the house increased the safety risk of the young people and the staff.

No advocacy workers visited the house, limited the young people’s access to social services.

The inspectors felt this was a barrier to the young people’s rights being fully considered.

There was also limited evidence of young people being actively involved in making choices about their care and support needs.

Inspectors also found that plans and risk assessments were not up-to-date and were static rather than dynamic.

