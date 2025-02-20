Dundee drivers face delays on Tay Road Bridge due to fallen lamppost

Drivers are facing delays on the Tay Road Bridge due to a fallen lamppost.

Traffic is building on the southbound approach and at East Dock Street in Dundee.

The southbound carriageway has been restricted, but the walkway has now reopened after it was also shut for a period.

A breakdown on the left hand lane of the southbound carriageway is also causing issues.

One passerby said: “Traffic is queued back on the southbound side for more than three-quarters of the bridge’s length.

“I can see yellow lights in the distance which appears to be where the fallen lamppost is.

“It’s causing holdups along East Dock Street as cars queue to merge onto the bridge.

“Traffic is moving but at a snail’s pace.”

An earlier post on the Tay Road Bridge X page said the lamppost was struck and is leaning over the walkway and southbound lane.

It added: “For your safety lane two s/b (southbound) and the walkway will remain shut until we can remove the lighting column.

“We apologise for the inconvenience to your journey home tonight.”

A later update said: “Street lighting engineers are on site to disconnect the lighting column and help us remove the post.

“Once complete we will get the bridge fully open.”