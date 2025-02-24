Stirling Planning Ahead: Car body shop could be next new Borrowmeadow Road business

There have been some interesting developments in Stirling’s planning world over the last two weeks.

‘Decayed’ historic mill ‘dangerous to public’

Permission is being sought to carry out urgent work on the vacant and derelict B-listed Kerse Corn Mill on Kerse Road, next to several car dealerships.

The building warrant paperwork submitted to Stirling Council states: “These works are considered to be immediate and urgent due to the risk both to the public and to the building structure and fabric should uncontrolled collapse occur.”

A supporting statement confirms: “The building in its current state is considered to be dangerous to the public.”

But, as we wrote about in more detail earlier this month, site owner Arnold Clark Automobiles has been aware of the “urgent” need to replace the mill’s roof since 2015.

Planning reference: 25/00008/LBC

Starbucks drive-thru nearing completion

Back in September 2024, we told you that planning permission for signage at Stirling’s next planned Starbucks drive-thru had been requested.

Approved in October last year, the signs have now gone up and the Borrowmeadow Road branch’s car park is being built.

You can see photos of how the drive-thru, located off Springkerse Roundabout, is coming along here.

It’s still unclear when it will be ready to open for business.

Planning reference: 24/00572/ADV

Buchlyvie pub row going to Scottish Government

During summer 2024, planning permission was requested to convert Buchlyvie’s sole village pub into a short-term holiday let.

Some locals were unhappy with the idea, and Stirling councillors refused the proposal during a committee meeting in December.

As we reported last week, the applicant has now gone to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division to challenge the refusal.

Planning reference: 24/00469/FUL

‘Souperb’ new city centre takeaway coming together

Habitual Planning Ahead readers will know we’ve been following the progress of the new takeaway due to open in the former Subway on Murray Place for some time.

Signage has gone up on the exterior of the city centre unit, revealing that the business is called Souperb.

And the January planning permission request asking to affix a new counter to the wall inside the premises has now been approved.

The plan is to sell hot soups, hence the name, as well as hot and cold drinks.

Planning reference: 24/00789/LBC

Possible Borrowmeadow Road body shop

Plenty of planning applications have been submitted for Borrowmeadow Road in the recent past, as the area continues to go through a period of development.

The latest is asking to erect a new, large warehouse-style unit, along with associated parking and infrastructure.

The designs, submitted by vehicle repair and paint company Stirling Bodyshop, propose building a new workshop on a currently empty piece of land, located between existing businesses.

Planning reference: 25/00051/FUL

You can see the plans here:

