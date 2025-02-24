Stirling Planning Ahead: Car body shop could be next new Borrowmeadow Road business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Planning Ahead: Car body shop could be next new Borrowmeadow Road business

Stirling buildings old, new and upcoming feature in the latest Planning Ahead.

By Alex Watson
New planning permission has been submitted by a Stirling car body shop business. Image: Nan Tun Nay/Shutterstock/DC Thomson

There have been some interesting developments in Stirling’s planning world over the last two weeks.

Welcome back to Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the Stirling Council planning permission request, approvals and refusals you should know about.

It looks as though a new car body shop could be coming to Borrowmeadow Road in the future.

But, before we tell you all about that, take a look at what else has been going on across the city and further afield.

‘Decayed’ historic mill ‘dangerous to public’

Kerse Corn Mill was added to the Buildings at Risk register 30 years ago, but has only deteriorated since. Image: 33 Air Solutions/Stirling Council

Permission is being sought to carry out urgent work on the vacant and derelict B-listed Kerse Corn Mill on Kerse Road, next to several car dealerships.

The building warrant paperwork submitted to Stirling Council states: “These works are considered to be immediate and urgent due to the risk both to the public and to the building structure and fabric should uncontrolled collapse occur.”

A supporting statement confirms: “The building in its current state is considered to be dangerous to the public.”

But, as we wrote about in more detail earlier this month, site owner Arnold Clark Automobiles has been aware of the “urgent” need to replace the mill’s roof since 2015.

Planning reference: 25/00008/LBC

Starbucks drive-thru nearing completion

Work is well underway at the Springkerse Roundabout location. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Back in September 2024, we told you that planning permission for signage at Stirling’s next planned Starbucks drive-thru had been requested.

Approved in October last year, the signs have now gone up and the Borrowmeadow Road branch’s car park is being built.

You can see photos of how the drive-thru, located off Springkerse Roundabout, is coming along here.

It’s still unclear when it will be ready to open for business.

Planning reference: 24/00572/ADV

Buchlyvie pub row going to Scottish Government

The Tavern 1851 has been closed since May 2024. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

During summer 2024, planning permission was requested to convert Buchlyvie’s sole village pub into a short-term holiday let.

Some locals were unhappy with the idea, and Stirling councillors refused the proposal during a committee meeting in December.

As we reported last week, the applicant has now gone to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division to challenge the refusal.

Planning reference: 24/00469/FUL

‘Souperb’ new city centre takeaway coming together

The former city centre Subway has been transformed. Image: Google Street View

Habitual Planning Ahead readers will know we’ve been following the progress of the new takeaway due to open in the former Subway on Murray Place for some time.

Signage has gone up on the exterior of the city centre unit, revealing that the business is called Souperb.

And the January planning permission request asking to affix a new counter to the wall inside the premises has now been approved.

The plan is to sell hot soups, hence the name, as well as hot and cold drinks.

Planning reference: 24/00789/LBC

Possible Borrowmeadow Road body shop

The Borrowmeadow Road site is currently empty. Image: Google Street View

Plenty of planning applications have been submitted for Borrowmeadow Road in the recent past, as the area continues to go through a period of development.

The latest is asking to erect a new, large warehouse-style unit, along with associated parking and infrastructure.

The designs, submitted by vehicle repair and paint company Stirling Bodyshop, propose building a new workshop on a currently empty piece of land, located between existing businesses.

Planning reference: 25/00051/FUL

You can see the plans here:

Conversation