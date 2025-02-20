Four in a Bed: Perth’s Lovat Hotel owners shocked by ‘petty’ scoring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four in a Bed: Perth’s Lovat Hotel owners shocked by ‘petty’ scoring

Rival hoteliers from the north were scathing about the breakfast they were served.

By Ben MacDonald
Sharmin Khandaker and Sarah Lownie from the Lovat Hotel, Perth
Sharmin Khandaker and Sarah Lownie look after the other competitors on the episode. Image: Four in a Bed/Channel 4

The owners of Perth’s Lovat Hotel were left disappointed with scores during their appearance on Four in a Bed.

The Glasgow Road hotel featured on Thursday’s episode of the Channel 4 series.

Owner Sharmin Khandaker and manager Sarah Lownie welcomed the rest of the contestants on the final visit of the week.

The first to arrive at the hotel were dad and daughter duo Dean and Chelsea Slater from Blackfriars in Inverness.

Arriving at their room, they found it modern, lovely and colourful.

The second guests were Marilyn Childs Duncan and her mum, Agnes Bulloch, who run Bogenraith House in Durris, Aberdeenshire.

They said their room was lovely, complimenting its “really great” size and the presence of a fridge.

Marilyn did find it difficult sliding the wardrobe doors, however.

The last to arrive was Pam Taylor, who owns Cairngorm Glamping in Strathdon, also in Aberdeenshire.

Prior to Thursday’s episode, Sharmin and Sarah gave Pam low marks for the cleanliness of her campsite.

As she entered her room, Pam felt it was “alright”,  but found the furniture “tatty” and disapproved of the different types of chairs.

She claimed to have found stains on a stool and was unhappy with the views from her window.

Pam tries to spot any cleanliness issues in her room. Image: Four in a Bed/Channel 4

Perth’s Lovat Hotel features on Four in a Bed

After each guest was settled, the group visited the Black Watch Museum at Balhousie Castle on Hay Street.

During the tour, they learnt about the Watch’s battles with the Roman and English armies and looked at the regalia belonging to a soldier from the 1900s.

Some of the guests noticed the tension between Sarah and Cairngorm owner Pam after she received low marks for the cleanliness of her site.

Glamping site owner Pam didn’t look too impressed at the Black Watch Museum. Image: Four in a Bed/Channel 4

At night, the group chatted at the hotel bar, where the guests learnt that Sarah worked part-time as a barmaid before being made general manager.

They also learnt the Lovat is one of the oldest hotels in Perthshire and that a mischievous ghost called Willie lived in the building.

The next morning, each guest admitted they had a good night’s sleep.

Bogenraith House owner Marilyn said the duvet was the “best in the competition”.

For breakfast, the Lovat provided a buffet including fruit and toast, with hot breakfasts made to order.

The guests were left disappointed with the breakfast, with Dean from Blackfriars finding the soft play in the middle of the room “bizarre”.

 

There were complaints the pressure from the orange juice dispenser was slow.

It was also felt there was a lack of cutlery and the cups failed to sit on the saucers.

Cairngorm Glamping boss Pam called the coffee “standard”, “plastic” and of a “takeaway style”.

The hot breakfasts were accused of being “lukewarm” by the competitors.

The Lovat Hotel has a soft play area in the middle of the catering area. Image: Four in a Bed/Channel 4
The guests weren’t happy with the lack of cutlery. Image: Four in a Bed/Channel 4
Some were left disappointed at the ‘lukewarm’ breakfast. Image: Four in a Bed/Channel 4

What scores did the Perth business receive?

Each hotel receives scores out of 10 for aspects including cleanliness, breakfast and sleep.

Sharmin and Sarah received high marks for their role as hosts, with Bogenraith House giving the pair 10 out of 10.

Blackfriars also gave the hosts 10, but rated the breakfast four out of 10, branding it a “shambles”.

Pam from Cairngorm Glamping gave the hotel two for cleanliness and three for breakfast.

Sarah argued everyone’s plate was clean after breakfast so it couldn’t have been that bad.

Each hotel is then asked if they would stay at the Lovat Hotel again. Only Bogenraith House said they would return.

Sharmin and Sarah were disappointed with the scores. Image: Four in a Bed/Channel 4

Sarah said the scoring was “petty” and that she was left ‘quite shocked’.

On Friday’s episode, each group can discuss why they received the marks given.

Sarah promises to get to the bottom of the low marks, saying she “doesn’t hold back”.

You can watch Thursday’s episode of Four in a Bed on Channel 4’s website.

