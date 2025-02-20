Doof in the Park: Full line-up announced for Hannah Laing’s Camperdown Park festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Doof in the Park: Full line-up announced for Hannah Laing’s Camperdown Park festival

Dance legends Armin van Buuren and Judge Jules feature in the line-up.

By Ben MacDonald
Hannah Laing reveals doof in the Park line-up
Hannah Laing has named the doof in the Park line-up. Image: Michael Hunter

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing has revealed the full line-up for her festival doof in the Park.

The 30-year-old will host and headline the festival at Camperdown Park on July 5.

All 15,000 tickets for the one-day event were snapped up by revellers one week after going on sale.

On Thursday evening, Hannah announced the acts who will be performing across three stages at the festival.

Joining Hannah on the main stage is Armin van Buuren.

The Grammy-nominated Dutch DJ will make his first Scottish appearance since 2019 at the event.

Dance icon Judge Jules, Lisa Lashes and Arbroath’s Van Damn also take to the main stage.

Hannah Laing will host and headline the festival. Image: Supplied

The ‘up the doof’ stage will showcase upcoming talent including Charlie Sparks.

The third stage – the Highlander Stage – pays homage to Hannah’s time DJing at the Highlander Bar in Ibiza.

Local acts including Billy Morris will perform on the Highlander Stage throughout the day.

doof in the Park: Full line-up

The acts performing at doof in the Park are:

Main Stage

  • Hannah Laing
  • Armin Van Buuren
  • Fish56Octagon
  • Judge Jules
  • Lisa Lashes
  • Van Damn
  • Will Atkinson

‘up the doof’ Stage

  • Charlie Sparks
  • Franck
  • Jezza & Jod
  • K.A.D
  • ØTTA
  • sim0ne
  • Somewhen

Highlander Stage

  • Billy Morris
  • Charlie Kennedy
  • Jack Low
  • Keir Caithness
  • Kieran ‘B2B’ Leechy
  • Made Academy Student
  • Matty Ralph
  • Mike McDonald
  • Paul Findlay
  • Ross Mac

Hannah said: “I’ve handpicked some of my biggest influences.

“Artists who have shaped my sound and artists in the current scene who I love and know will bring the best energy.

“However, not forgetting the local up and coming artists.

“Everything from techno, to trance and hard house.

A poster for the event. Image: Supplied

“If you don’t know any of these artists yet, please get to know.

“This is going to be special.”

The Courier has released a guide on everything we know about doof in the Park.

More from News

Sharmin Khandaker and Sarah Lownie from the Lovat Hotel, Perth
Four in a Bed: Perth's Lovat Hotel owners shocked by 'petty' scoring
Scott Findlay, arms folded outside Cherrybank Inn
Perth's Cherrybank Inn urged to get beer garden approval after licence win
Sterling Home Furniture, Dunfermline.
Sterling clarifies position of Dunfermline furniture store amid closure and redundancy claims
Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, speaking at a hearing of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee at the U.S. Capitol. Wall Street CEO's at a Senate Committee Hearing in Washington - Dec 2023
How St Andrews mum become powerful banking boss earning $100 million
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Caused dog's epilepsy and bra smuggler's breaches
South Green Nursing Home.
Daughter claims elderly Monifieth care home residents 'left standing in cold for hours' after…
Swimmers using the pool at Baldragon Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee school swimming pools will NOT be shut, council leader confirms
3
Traffic is delayed on the southbound carriageway. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Dundee drivers delayed on Tay Road Bridge after fallen lamppost is removed
Kawardeep Singh
Man brandished Sikh bangle in Stirling street fight
Perth Leisure Pool features in our list of the cheapest gyms.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth Civic Trust lambasts pool and leisure centre plans for Thimblerow

Conversation