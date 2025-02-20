Doof in the Park: Full line-up announced for Hannah Laing’s Camperdown Park festival

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing has revealed the full line-up for her festival doof in the Park.

The 30-year-old will host and headline the festival at Camperdown Park on July 5.

All 15,000 tickets for the one-day event were snapped up by revellers one week after going on sale.

On Thursday evening, Hannah announced the acts who will be performing across three stages at the festival.

Joining Hannah on the main stage is Armin van Buuren.

The Grammy-nominated Dutch DJ will make his first Scottish appearance since 2019 at the event.

Dance icon Judge Jules, Lisa Lashes and Arbroath’s Van Damn also take to the main stage.

The ‘up the doof’ stage will showcase upcoming talent including Charlie Sparks.

The third stage – the Highlander Stage – pays homage to Hannah’s time DJing at the Highlander Bar in Ibiza.

Local acts including Billy Morris will perform on the Highlander Stage throughout the day.

doof in the Park: Full line-up

The acts performing at doof in the Park are:

Main Stage

Hannah Laing

Armin Van Buuren

Fish56Octagon

Judge Jules

Lisa Lashes

Van Damn

Will Atkinson

‘up the doof’ Stage

Charlie Sparks

Franck

Jezza & Jod

K.A.D

ØTTA

sim0ne

Somewhen

Highlander Stage

Billy Morris

Charlie Kennedy

Jack Low

Keir Caithness

Kieran ‘B2B’ Leechy

Made Academy Student

Matty Ralph

Mike McDonald

Paul Findlay

Ross Mac

Hannah said: “I’ve handpicked some of my biggest influences.

“Artists who have shaped my sound and artists in the current scene who I love and know will bring the best energy.

“However, not forgetting the local up and coming artists.

“Everything from techno, to trance and hard house.

“If you don’t know any of these artists yet, please get to know.

“This is going to be special.”

