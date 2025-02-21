Group bid for legal challenge to block new Dundee FC training ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Group bid for legal challenge to block new Dundee FC training ground

A petition by Save Riverside Park has amassed almost 700 signatures.

By Lindsey Hamilton
How Dundee FC's proposed training hub may look from Riverside Drive.
How the proposed training hub may look from Riverside Drive. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects

A legal challenge is being launched against approved plans for Dundee FC’s new training ground at Riverside Drive.

A group of local residents, calling themselves Save Riverside Park, have begun both a petition and fundraising bid to fight the project.

The group claim Dundee City Council’s decision to green-light the project breaches environmental regulations, the local development plan, access rights and flood safety provisions.

They have also instructed solicitors to fight the case.

Riverside Drive complex approved by council last November

Plans for the new training facility complex on the banks of the Tay were first submitted to the local council by the Dundee FC Community Trust last July.

The application, which was granted in November, sought permission to redevelop the existing pitches used for amateur football, as well as providing training space for youth teams across the city.

This includes installing a 3G pitch with floodlighting and a spectator stand, with a two-storey training facility building with office space also proposed.

Dundee FC have been given the go-ahead to build a new training ground at Riverside Drive. Image: DFC Community Trust

The Riverside complex will include a 3G pitch with floodlights and a spectator stand, as well as a two-storey building.

Save Riverside Park say they are not challenging the development of the training facility in principle, adding it would very much like to see better sports facilities in Dundee.

Dundee FC project ‘breaches regulation’

A spokesperson for the group said: “The planning committee took a decision that breaches environmental regulations, our local development plan, our access rights and our flood safety provisions — all of which are designed to place people at the heart of decision-making.

“By not following proper procedure, the community has been excluded.

“We have not been heard and our site is at risk of irreparable damage.

The proposed community football hub is situated at the city's Riverside pitches. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects
Design image of Dundee’s new training centre at Riverside Drive. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects

“We believe this to be undemocratic, unjust and unethical.

“Other, more suitable sites should have been offered and reviewed.”

They add: “The alternative site approach would create a win-win situation: delivering first-class sports facilities while preserving our cherished green spaces for future generations.

“We have many existing brownfield sites in Dundee which would seriously benefit from positive development, like this training facility.

“We believe Dundee deserves both modern sports facilities and preserved green spaces, and we’re committed to achieving this positive outcome for everyone.”

Petition challenges Dundee City Council decision

In the petition, which currently has 687 signatures, the group adds: “We are not challenging Dundee City Council because we don’t wish to see a training facility built.

“We are challenging them because we know that there are other, better, sites available.

“Communities should have their voices heard in matters that take land away from them. We must take a stand against improper process.”

The group have also raised almost £4,500 of a £5,000 target to help fund their challenge.

Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty previously told The Courier he believes the new training ground will take the club “to the next level”.

He said: “The complex will be used by Dundee Football Club for training but also for community grassroots football activities.

“When I came to this club, I said it was on an upward trajectory.

“This absolutely confirms it and the place is buzzing with the news.”

Dundee City Council has been asked to comment.

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tayside shoplift terror and A90 drug mule
Collapsed drain on Dundee Road, Perth.
Perth drivers say 3-way traffic control causing 'gridlock' on Queen's Bridge
Mr Adams outside the fire-hit West Wemyss boat club.
Shock and anger as engines stolen from three Fife boats in 'targeted theft'
Wet Reform Street in Dundee
17-year-old charged after 7 police vehicles race to Dundee city centre 'assault'
Kirkton Community centre
Kirkton Community Centre closing date announced
Dundee Howff graveyard
Dundee's Howff to remain shut due to 'public safety' fears
Frankie Boyle will visit Dundee and Fife
Frankie Boyle stunned after man buys 'dour' dog seat at Dundee show
2
Dundee couple Stewart and Louise
Dundee pharmacist and climate worker miss out on £10,500 jackpot on BBC's Pointless
Police at St Mary Street, Dundee.
Police guard flats overnight after 'unexplained' death of woman, 41, in Dundee
Finlay McNaughton
Ten times limit ketamine driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens in…

Conversation