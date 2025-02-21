Group bid for legal challenge to block new Dundee FC training ground

A legal challenge is being launched against approved plans for Dundee FC’s new training ground at Riverside Drive.

A group of local residents, calling themselves Save Riverside Park, have begun both a petition and fundraising bid to fight the project.

The group claim Dundee City Council’s decision to green-light the project breaches environmental regulations, the local development plan, access rights and flood safety provisions.

They have also instructed solicitors to fight the case.

Riverside Drive complex approved by council last November

Plans for the new training facility complex on the banks of the Tay were first submitted to the local council by the Dundee FC Community Trust last July.

The application, which was granted in November, sought permission to redevelop the existing pitches used for amateur football, as well as providing training space for youth teams across the city.

This includes installing a 3G pitch with floodlighting and a spectator stand, with a two-storey training facility building with office space also proposed.

Save Riverside Park say they are not challenging the development of the training facility in principle, adding it would very much like to see better sports facilities in Dundee.

Dundee FC project ‘breaches regulation’

A spokesperson for the group said: “The planning committee took a decision that breaches environmental regulations, our local development plan, our access rights and our flood safety provisions — all of which are designed to place people at the heart of decision-making.

“By not following proper procedure, the community has been excluded.

“We have not been heard and our site is at risk of irreparable damage.

“We believe this to be undemocratic, unjust and unethical.

“Other, more suitable sites should have been offered and reviewed.”

They add: “The alternative site approach would create a win-win situation: delivering first-class sports facilities while preserving our cherished green spaces for future generations.

“We have many existing brownfield sites in Dundee which would seriously benefit from positive development, like this training facility.

“We believe Dundee deserves both modern sports facilities and preserved green spaces, and we’re committed to achieving this positive outcome for everyone.”

Petition challenges Dundee City Council decision

In the petition, which currently has 687 signatures, the group adds: “We are not challenging Dundee City Council because we don’t wish to see a training facility built.

“We are challenging them because we know that there are other, better, sites available.

“Communities should have their voices heard in matters that take land away from them. We must take a stand against improper process.”

The group have also raised almost £4,500 of a £5,000 target to help fund their challenge.

Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty previously told The Courier he believes the new training ground will take the club “to the next level”.

He said: “The complex will be used by Dundee Football Club for training but also for community grassroots football activities.

“When I came to this club, I said it was on an upward trajectory.

“This absolutely confirms it and the place is buzzing with the news.”

Dundee City Council has been asked to comment.