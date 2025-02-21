Enva has ‘learnt’ from fire that shut Perth’s Friarton Bridge amid lithium battery fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Enva has ‘learnt’ from fire that shut Perth’s Friarton Bridge amid lithium battery fears

Perth and Kinross Council says the safe disposal of lithium batters is a 'growing problem'.

By Andrew Robson
Waste firm says it has 'learnt' from fire that shut Perth's Friarton Bridge
A large fire broke out in Lower Friarton in January.

The waste firm that runs a Perth recycling centre says it has “learnt” from the fire that shut the Friarton Bridge.

The latest blaze at the Shore Road centre caused chaos across the city and surrounding roads on January 14.

Friarton Bridge was closed for around 10 hours after the “large fire”.

It was the fourth fire at Shore Recycling since 2021, including a fatal blaze in 2023.

The January blaze was the fourth at the site in four years.
The January blaze was the fourth at the site in four years.

Recycling giant Enva, who purchased the facility in December 2023, faced calls for a safety probe after the latest fire.

A meeting between the firm, Perth and Kinross councillors and agencies including Sepa, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland has since taken place.

The council’s deputy leader, Eric Drysdale, described the “open and honest” conversations about disposing of lithium batteries as “positive.” 

Enva ‘committed’ to safety improvements at fire-hit Perth recycling centre

In a statement, Mr Drysdale said: “The meeting was a productive step forward in addressing the concerns raised by our community following the fire at Enva’s Perth site.

“We received firm assurances about the significant investment Enva has been making at Friarton to enhance safety and improve operational efficiency following the January 14 incident.

Perth Councillor Eric Drysdale.
Councillor Eric Drysdale.

“It is clear that Evna recognises the importance of the proximity of both the Friarton Bridge and neighbouring properties.

“They are focused on minimising any impact on them, which is a crucial aspect of our ongoing efforts to ensure the wellbeing of our residents and avoiding disruption to travellers both on M90 Friarton Bridge and locally within Perth itself.

“It is clear that Enva has already learned much from what happened in January and has made additional enhancements to what they had already put in place since acquiring the site.

“This commitment to learning and willingness to allocate financial resources to the safety improvements is welcome.”

Council raises lithium battery disposal fears

However, the council described the safe disposal of lithium batters as a “growing problem”.

Mr Drysdale added: “There is much the council and others can learn from how Enva is now managing this issue at their Perth site, including embracing new technology to identify and reduce risks.

“I look forward to discussing this more at a site visit in the near future.”

  • Residents can dispose of unwanted, broken, or old electrical and electronic equipment in permanent small-electricals recycling banks and at recycling centres. Wherever possible batteries should be removed and recycled separately. The council’s website has more information.

