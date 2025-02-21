Enva has ‘learnt’ from fire that shut Perth’s Friarton Bridge amid lithium battery fears

The waste firm that runs a Perth recycling centre says it has “learnt” from the fire that shut the Friarton Bridge.

The latest blaze at the Shore Road centre caused chaos across the city and surrounding roads on January 14.

Friarton Bridge was closed for around 10 hours after the “large fire”.

It was the fourth fire at Shore Recycling since 2021, including a fatal blaze in 2023.

Recycling giant Enva, who purchased the facility in December 2023, faced calls for a safety probe after the latest fire.

A meeting between the firm, Perth and Kinross councillors and agencies including Sepa, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland has since taken place.

The council’s deputy leader, Eric Drysdale, described the “open and honest” conversations about disposing of lithium batteries as “positive.”

Enva ‘committed’ to safety improvements at fire-hit Perth recycling centre

In a statement, Mr Drysdale said: “The meeting was a productive step forward in addressing the concerns raised by our community following the fire at Enva’s Perth site.

“We received firm assurances about the significant investment Enva has been making at Friarton to enhance safety and improve operational efficiency following the January 14 incident.

“It is clear that Evna recognises the importance of the proximity of both the Friarton Bridge and neighbouring properties.

“They are focused on minimising any impact on them, which is a crucial aspect of our ongoing efforts to ensure the wellbeing of our residents and avoiding disruption to travellers both on M90 Friarton Bridge and locally within Perth itself.

“It is clear that Enva has already learned much from what happened in January and has made additional enhancements to what they had already put in place since acquiring the site.

“This commitment to learning and willingness to allocate financial resources to the safety improvements is welcome.”

Council raises lithium battery disposal fears

However, the council described the safe disposal of lithium batters as a “growing problem”.

Mr Drysdale added: “There is much the council and others can learn from how Enva is now managing this issue at their Perth site, including embracing new technology to identify and reduce risks.

“I look forward to discussing this more at a site visit in the near future.”