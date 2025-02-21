Red Arrows: World-famous jets set to fly over Tayside and Fife – all you need to know

The Red Arrows are set to fly above Tayside on Monday morning.

The world-famous jets will make their way over Fife and Perthshire as they head for Lossiemouth.

They are heading north for practice sessions at Tain Air Weapons Range.

According to the UK Military Airshows website, the planes will leave their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire at 9.15am.

They will cross the border into Scotland at around 9.45am.

The jets will fly on towards Fife before heading into Perthshire.

They are expected to be flying north of Colinsburgh at 9.52am, north west of Forgandenny at 9.56am, north west of Pitlochry at 10am and then east of Loch Ericht at 10.03am.

They are due to land at Lossiemouth at 10.13am.

The jets are expected to be flying between 250ft and 2000 feet above ground level.

All timings, height and the route are approximate and subject to change.