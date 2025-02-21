Fife Council’s £239m affordable homes plan ‘misguided and out of touch with reality’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife Council’s £239m affordable homes plan ‘misguided and out of touch with reality’

Fife's Labour administration plans to build 700 affordable homes to tackle homelessness, but the SNP insists buying housing is quicker and cheaper.

By Claire Warrender
Kirkcaldy SNP councillor Carol Lindsay
Kirkcaldy SNP councillor Carol Lindsay says Labour's approach is out of touch with reality. Image: Supplied.

Fife Council’s approach to tackling a declared housing emergency has been branded “misguided” amid revelations 1,200 families are now homeless.

The Labour administration plans to build 700 new affordable homes over the next five years, including 300 council houses.

And a £239 million budget to extend its housebuilding programme was approved on Thursday.

Fife Council Labour leader David Ross
Fife Council leader David Ross defended Labour’s approach to affordable housing. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

However, the SNP opposition insists buying existing properties would be four times quicker and half the price.

Councillors clashed over the best way to tackle Fife’s housing crisis, with claims the current approach is having “real consequences” for people in need.

Fife Council has bought 325 houses since 2020.

And it has set aside £4.8m to buy a further 37 in the next year, despite a cut in the Scottish Government’s affordable housing budget.

But the SNP says the balance between new-builds and acquisitions must change to ensure more people receive homes quickly.

Fife Council ‘must face facts’ on affordable housing

Kirkcaldy SNP councillor Carol Lindsay said: “There is an urgent need for more affordable housing.

“Unfortunately, the Labour administration refuses to acknowledge that acquisitions deliver more housing stock.

“This is not just misguided. It actively undermines our ability to deliver real housing solutions for people in Fife.

“It’s out of touch with both practical reality and Scottish Government policy.”

Councillor Lesley Backhouse.
SNP councillor Lesley Backhouse. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Ms Lindsay urged her Labour colleagues to “face facts”, accusing them of a failure of leadership.

And fellow-SNP member Lesley Backhouse added: “The fact we still have an underspend of £3.5m carrying forward to next year, I think is disgraceful.

“I alone have at least five people in need of a property on my books.”

Labour is standing by its approach however, accusing the opposition of “absolute nonsense”.

Labour: Housebuilding is ‘only way to tackle homelessness’

Fife Council leader David Ross says acquisitions are “part of the arsenal to address housing need”.

But a long-term new-build programme is “the only way we’re going to tackle homelessness and housing need”.

Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan but says the region is on the brink of a housing emergency
Fife Council housing convenor Judy Hamilton beside  new-build council homes. Image: Supplied.

“We’ve always said it (acquisition) has a role,” he said.

“But I’m fed-up saying it, unless we’re buying new houses, we are not adding to the stock.

“We are just shuffling people around rather than providing new housing for them.

“And we’re transferring resources to private landlords rather than investing in development.”

SNP affordable housing claims ‘absolute nonsense’

Mr Ross added: “There is also an assumption there are hundreds and thousands of properties out there to buy.

“We have seen from evidence from our own officers they have to reject some houses because they are not suitable.”

Meanwhile, Labour accused the SNP of failing to produce a budget to back-up their calls.

Councillor Altany Craik said: “I’ve been listening to this absolute nonsense.

“This is a serious issue that should have come with a costed plan.

“I’m really disappointed they haven’t done the work to get us to this place.”

More from News

Police at St Mary Street, Dundee.
Police guard Dundee flats overnight after 'unexplained' death of woman
Finlay McNaughton
Ten times limit ketamine driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens in…
Strathcona, in Spoutwells Road, Scone, had become a magnet for partying youths.
250k from sale of Scone 'party house' could be kept by Perth and Kinross…
Kirkcaldy SNP councillor Carol Lindsay says Labour's approach is out of touch with reality. Image: Supplied.
Road Hole Restaurant at St Andrews' Old Course hotel to be refurbished
Quenta Duguid banned from sector after stealing from vulnerable person
Montrose carer who stole £10k from vulnerable client struck off
Former cafe in Tolbooth Street, Kirkcaldy
Former Kirkcaldy cafe on the market for £90k
Ballindean Road, Douglas, Dundee.
Arrest warrant issued for man, 20, after car 'driven' at women near Dundee shops
The Red Arrows are set to fly north
Red Arrows: World-famous jets set to fly over Tayside and Fife – all you…
Kirkcaldy SNP councillor Carol Lindsay says Labour's approach is out of touch with reality. Image: Supplied.
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — XL Bully bid and 'Rat' graffiti
Waste firm says it has 'learnt' from fire that shut Perth's Friarton Bridge
Enva has 'learnt' from fire that shut Perth's Friarton Bridge amid lithium battery fears

Conversation