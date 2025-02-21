Montrose carer who stole £10k from vulnerable client struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose carer who stole £10k from vulnerable client struck off

Quenta Duguid has been struck off by care watchdog Scottish Social Services Council.

By Andrew Robson
Quenta Duguid banned from sector after stealing from vulnerable person
Quenta Duguid

A Montrose carer who used a vulnerable client’s bank card to steal almost £10,000 has been banned from the sector.

Quenta Duguid made unauthorised withdrawals over nine months while employed by Hillcrest Futures.

She had implemented a secure policy for the vulnerable woman’s card after bosses probed whether another employee was using the card fraudulently.

However, she used the card 56 times to steal £9,999 through ATM withdrawals around Montrose between July 2020 and March 2021.

Duguid admitted to the offence at Forfar Sheriff Court in August.

She was narrowly spared jail time and was sentenced to unpaid work in November. 

Montrose social worker banned for stealing £10k

At a previous hearing, the court was told Duguid’s victim was receiving daily support for mental health issues.

After an investigation, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) banned her from working in the care sector.

The SSSC report said: “You have been convicted of a criminal offence relating to stealing a significant amount of money from a vulnerable person.

The Scottish Social Services Council offices at Compass House in Dundee
The Scottish Social Services Council offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

“Your conduct is extremely serious and constitutes financial abuse and a significant breach of trust.

“Your actions represent conduct which is fundamentally incompatible with the principles of the social service profession.

“Your actions have resulted in significant financial detriment to a service user and represent clear values concerns.”

It added: “Your conduct is dishonest and questions your character and demonstrates a worrying attitude of disregard towards service users’ property and their welfare.

“The offence occurred over a period of time and was deliberate which demonstrates a pattern of behaviour.”

