Dundee’s Howff to remain shut due to ‘public safety’ fears

Dundee Howff is to remain closed over “public safety” fears.

The historic graveyard in the city centre is understood to have been shut since Storm Eowyn on January 24.

An area, near the Barrack Street entrance, had previously been fenced off before the whole site was closed to the public.

The Meadowside entry is also padlocked shut.

Dundee City Council said a fallen tree has prevented the visitors from getting access.

The local authority could not confirm when it will reopen.

It is not known if any headstones were damaged during the incident.

‘No signage to explain closure’ of Dundee’s Howff Cemetery

One visitor told The Courier: “We would regularly go and sit in there during our breaks and the gates have been shut at both entrances.

“It feels like they’ve been shut from before Storm Eowyn.

“There is no signage at either entry to explain why it’s been closed.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The Howff is currently closed in the interests of public safety due to a fallen tree.

“We are undertaking the necessary work and it will re-open again as soon as it is safe to do so.”