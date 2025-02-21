News Arrest warrant issued for man, 20, after car ‘driven’ at women near Dundee shops Police were called to the incident in Douglas. By James Simpson February 21 2025, 12:08pm February 21 2025, 12:08pm Share Arrest warrant issued for man, 20, after car ‘driven’ at women near Dundee shops Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5187251/arrest-warrant-car-ballindean-road-douglas-police-scotland/ Copy Link Police were called to Ballindean Road, Dundee, Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson An arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old man after a car was allegedly driven at two women in Dundee. A police investigation was launched into an incident on Ballindean Road in Douglas last Wednesday (February 12). The two women were left “shaken” after a vehicle was reportedly driven at them near the Bayne’s bakery at around 3pm. A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they were following a “positive line of inquiry”. The Courier understands a warrant was issued for a 20-year-old man on Friday as part of the probe.