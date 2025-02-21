Arrest warrant issued for man, 20, after car ‘driven’ at women near Dundee shops

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old man after a car was allegedly driven at two women in Dundee.

A police investigation was launched into an incident on Ballindean Road in Douglas last Wednesday (February 12).

The two women were left “shaken” after a vehicle was reportedly driven at them near the Bayne’s bakery at around 3pm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they were following a “positive line of inquiry”.

The Courier understands a warrant was issued for a 20-year-old man on Friday as part of the probe.