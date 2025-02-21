Police guard Dundee flats overnight after ‘unexplained’ death of woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police guard Dundee flats overnight after ‘unexplained’ death of woman

CID were seen leaving the area with a bag of items.

By James Simpson
Police at St Mary Street, Dundee.
Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police were guarding flats in Dundee overnight after the death of a woman.

Officers were called to St Mary Street just after 4pm on Thursday in connection with a sudden death.

Neighbours said several police descended on the street, near Lochee Road, and were positioned at two locations near the address.

Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police say the death is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

A 69-year-old resident said they heard “banging” before seeing officers outside one of the properties.

‘Police around the front and side’ of Dundee flats

She said: “It was concerning to see what was unfolding given the police were here overnight.

“I’d initially heard banging and became aware of the police at the block at around 5pm.

“There were police around the front and the side of the building,

“Officers never came to my door but there was a lot of coming and going during yesterday and today (Friday).”

CID arrived just after 9.30am on Friday before entering an address with search gloves on.

The officers were seen leaving with a plastic bag of items a short while later.

Image: Supplied

One man said: “There were four CID officers who arrived and they were liaising with a uniformed officer.

“They weren’t here for long, it must’ve been around 15 minutes.

“They left and were holding a plastic bag of items.

“No one was aware of what exactly had gone on but I’m so sorry to hear that someone has died.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of the sudden death of a woman at a property in St Mary Street, Dundee around 4.10pm on Thursday, February 20.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

