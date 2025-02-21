Police guard Dundee flats overnight after ‘unexplained’ death of woman

Police were guarding flats in Dundee overnight after the death of a woman.

Officers were called to St Mary Street just after 4pm on Thursday in connection with a sudden death.

Neighbours said several police descended on the street, near Lochee Road, and were positioned at two locations near the address.

Police say the death is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

A 69-year-old resident said they heard “banging” before seeing officers outside one of the properties.

‘Police around the front and side’ of Dundee flats

She said: “It was concerning to see what was unfolding given the police were here overnight.

“I’d initially heard banging and became aware of the police at the block at around 5pm.

“There were police around the front and the side of the building,

“Officers never came to my door but there was a lot of coming and going during yesterday and today (Friday).”

CID arrived just after 9.30am on Friday before entering an address with search gloves on.

The officers were seen leaving with a plastic bag of items a short while later.

One man said: “There were four CID officers who arrived and they were liaising with a uniformed officer.

“They weren’t here for long, it must’ve been around 15 minutes.

“They left and were holding a plastic bag of items.

“No one was aware of what exactly had gone on but I’m so sorry to hear that someone has died.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of the sudden death of a woman at a property in St Mary Street, Dundee around 4.10pm on Thursday, February 20.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”