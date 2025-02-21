Kirkton Community Centre closing date announced

A closing date for Kirkton Community Centre in Dundee has been announced.

The local authority will shut the centre on Friday February 28.

The building will later be demolished to make way for a new community facility serving the Kirkton area on the same site.

The purpose-built centre will be a partnership between the local authority and Kirkton Community Centre SCIO.

They are currently raising the funds needed.

Kirkton Community Centre to close this month as services set to move

Among the services planned for the new centre are a community post office, cafe, sensory room and retail units available for local businesses to rent.

A community garden with an orchard is also proposed and Strathmartine Community Food Larder will operate from a cabin in the outdoor area.

The library currently based at Kirkton Community Centre will move to St Paul’s RC Academy.

Meanwhile, Active Dundee is already delivering services at the school’s swim and sports centre.

Kirkton Community Centre (SCIO) provision will continue to run from Downfield Juniors Football Club.

The charity’s full timetable is available on the Dundee City Council website.