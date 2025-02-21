Kirkton Community Centre closing date announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkton Community Centre closing date announced

The building will be demolished to make way for a new community facility.

By Ellidh Aitken
Kirkton Community centre
The library at Kirkton Community Centre will move. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A closing date for Kirkton Community Centre in Dundee has been announced.

The local authority will shut the centre on Friday February 28.

The building will later be demolished to make way for a new community facility serving the Kirkton area on the same site.

The purpose-built centre will be a partnership between the local authority and Kirkton Community Centre SCIO.

They are currently raising the funds needed.

Kirkton Community Centre to close this month as services set to move

Among the services planned for the new centre are a community post office, cafe, sensory room and retail units available for local businesses to rent.

A community garden with an orchard is also proposed and Strathmartine Community Food Larder will operate from a cabin in the outdoor area.

The library currently based at Kirkton Community Centre will move to St Paul’s RC Academy.

Some community services will move to St Paul’s RC Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Meanwhile, Active Dundee is already delivering services at the school’s swim and sports centre.

Kirkton Community Centre (SCIO) provision will continue to run from Downfield Juniors Football Club.

The charity’s full timetable is available on the Dundee City Council website.

