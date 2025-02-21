Shock and anger as engines stolen from three Fife boats in ‘targeted theft’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Shock and anger as engines stolen from three Fife boats in ‘targeted theft’

It is thought thieves used a van to steal three heavy outboard engines from West Wemyss harbour this week.

By Claire Warrender
Mr Adams outside the fire-hit West Wemyss boat club.
West Wemyss resident Councillor Tom Adams is shocked and angry following thefts from three boats. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Engines worth £20,000 have been stolen from three fishing boats in a “targeted theft” in Fife.

Thieves broke through a padlocked gate at West Wemyss harbour.

It is thought they then used a van to make off with the heavy equipment.

Labour councillor Tom Adams, who lives in the village, described Monday night’s incident as shocking.

It follows a string of deliberate fires several months ago, which left villagers in fear.

The charred remains of the West Wemyss Boat Club building following a fire last month.
West Wemyss Boat Club was burned in a deliberate fire 18 months ago. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

However, it is not clear if it is linked.

Mr Adams said: “They’ve come down and cut cables in three boats and taken three engines.

“They took four bolts off each boat. They’re 60-horsepower outboard engines and one of them was brand new.

“It’s absolutely shocking.

“We don’t know if this follows on from what was going on before or if it’s something else.”

‘It looks like a targeted theft’

The three boats involved are used for pleasure and are not commercial fishing boats.

All were out of the water at the time of the thefts.

Mr Adams added: “It’s disgusting someone would do something like that.

“It’s another thing our wee village could do without.

Mr Adams in front of the burnt-out doocot.
Mr Adams in front of a West Wemyss doocot, which was burned months before the boat thefts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“These things are really, really heavy so it would definitely need two or three people to lift them.

“It looks like a targeted theft by people who knew what they were doing.”

The area surrounding West Wemyss Boat Club was hit by four deliberate fires over two months in 2023.

A dead deer was dumped in the club’s doorway the night before one of the blazes, in what was feared to be a “Godfather-style threat”.

And some villagers believe it was a reference to the Francis Ford Coppola blockbuster The Godfather, starring Al Pacino and Marlon Brando, where a horse’s head is left in a character’s bed as a sign of intimidation.

Police are investigating this week’s thefts and confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

More from News

How Dundee FC's proposed training hub may look from Riverside Drive.
Group bid for legal challenge to block new Dundee FC training ground
West Wemyss resident Councillor Tom Adams is shocked and angry following thefts from three boats. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Friday court round-up — Tayside shoplift terror and A90 drug mule
Collapsed drain on Dundee Road, Perth.
Perth drivers say 3-way traffic control causing 'gridlock' on Queen's Bridge
Wet Reform Street in Dundee
17-year-old charged after 7 police vehicles race to Dundee city centre 'assault'
Kirkton Community centre
Kirkton Community Centre closing date announced
Dundee Howff graveyard
Dundee's Howff to remain shut due to 'public safety' fears
Frankie Boyle will visit Dundee and Fife
Frankie Boyle stunned after man buys 'dour' dog seat at Dundee show
2
Dundee couple Stewart and Louise
Dundee pharmacist and climate worker miss out on £10,500 jackpot on BBC's Pointless
Police at St Mary Street, Dundee.
Police guard flats overnight after 'unexplained' death of woman, 41, in Dundee
Finlay McNaughton
Ten times limit ketamine driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens in…

Conversation