Perth drivers say 3-way traffic control causing ‘gridlock’ on Queen’s Bridge

Scottish Power is carrying out urgent repairs on a collapsed drain.

By Lucy Scarlett
Collapsed drain on Dundee Road, Perth.
The collapsed drain on Dundee Road. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Perth drivers are reporting “gridlock” on the Queen’s Bridge due to three-way traffic controls.

Scottish Water’s urgent repair of a collapsed drain on Dundee Road began on Tuesday.

The roadworks are expected to last until Wednesday February 26.

Three-way traffic lights are in place at the end of the Queen’s Bridge, along with a lane closure on Dundee Road.

Traffic on Queen's Bridge.
Traffic queuing on Queen’s Bridge. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Specialist equipment is required to fix the drain, meaning the work is taking longer than anticipated.

As a result, Perth drivers have reported “gridlock” on the Queen’s Bridge.

Perth roadworks to end next week

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We appreciate the patience of road users and residents while we complete this essential work.

“Due to the condition of the drain, specialist equipment is required to allow us to carry out the repair.

Traffic queuing on Dundee Road.
Traffic queuing on Dundee Road. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Roadworks.
Traffic controls are in place. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“Our teams are working as quickly and safely as possible to resolve the issue, with traffic management expected to be removed by Wednesday morning – or sooner if possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank the local community for their understanding.”

Meanwhile, parts of Tay Street are expected to remain closed until spring 2025, as work continues on Perth’s “super sewer”.

Conversation