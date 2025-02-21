17-year-old charged after 7 police vehicles race to Dundee city centre ‘assault’

A 17-year-old youth has been charged after an alleged assault on a Dundee street.

Seven police vehicles raced to Reform Street after a rammy just before 10pm on Thursday.

McDonald’s temporarily closed its city centre restaurant to allow paramedics to provide treatment to an injured man.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

Police say the teenager will appear in court at a later date in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “About 9.45pm on Thursday, 20 February, we were called to a report of a man having been assaulted in Reform Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 17-year-old was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear in court at a later date.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”