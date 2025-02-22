New safety call after resident has THIRD car written off on Forfar street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New safety call after resident has THIRD car written off on Forfar street

Angus Council has repeatedly told people living on Dundee Road in Forfar there is no evidence of a speeding problem on the main approach into the town.

By Graham Brown
The Transit van involved in the latest incident on Dundee Road, Forfar. Image: Supplied
A Forfar resident has seen his third parked car written off a town street where council chiefs insist there is no need for any extra safety measures.

Bryan McShane is among a group of people living on Dundee Road who have been fighting for improvements for years.

Dundee Road is the main approach into Forfar from the southern end of the bypass at Lochlands.

On Wednesday, a Ford Transit crashed into Mr McShane’s car outside his home,

It then speared across the busy road before coming to rest beside a bus stop opposite.

Crash on Dundee Road in Forfar.
Bryan McShane’s Skoda was pushed yards down Dundee Road in the crash. Image: Supplied

The incident comes a couple of years after both Mr McShane and his wife’s cars were scrapped when they were shunted into each other in similar circumstances.

Van ended up on pavement opposite

He said the latest crash could have ended in catastrophe.

“My car was pushed right down the road. The van then ended up on the pavement at the other side,” he said.

Accident on Dundee Road in Forfar.
The impact lifted Mr McShane’s car onto the pavement yards away. Image: Supplied

“If there had been anybody walking up the street or waiting at the bus stop I don’t know what would have happened.

“It’s lifted my car off the road and pushed it down the street.

“It’s a 10-year-old Skoda and the back end is badly damaged so I’m certain it will be a write-off.”

Bryan continued: “It’s almost exactly the same as the last time. A car came down and hit my car so hard it shunted it into my wife’s.

Accident on Dundee Road in Forfar.
Two of Mr McShane’s vehicles were written off in a previous incident. Image: Supplied

“It’s ridiculous. Someone going at normal speed wouldn’t be able to do that sort of damage.”

It’s understood no-one was injured in the latest incident.

Police Scotland could not confirm if any action was taken in relation to the crash.

Dundee Road likened to raceway

Bryan, 62, added: “I’d like to see some form of traffic calming put in.”

He backs a lights-controlled system similar to one set up in Coupar Angus following the tragic death of toddler Harlow Edwards in 2016.

“We really just need anything – before something serious happens.”

Fellow campaigner Graeme Laird said it is like living beside the UK’s most famous drag strip.

“It’s basically Santa Pod on this road for some drivers,” he said.

“There’s no signage, there’s no traffic calming and the noise of heavy vehicles thundering down is unbelievable.

Forfar safety campaigner GRaeme Laird.
Graeme Laird has led the call for traffic calming measures on Dundee Road in Forfar.

“But we keep asking the questions and they keep coming back to say there’s no speeding problem here.”

Survey showed ‘significant speeding’ on Dundee Road

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns being raised over speeds on Dundee Road in Forfar and have carried out a number of surveys over several years.

“All surveys show no evidence of any significant speeding.”

The council said the latest speed survey in June 2024 showed an average speed on Dundee Road of 28mph.

“As such we have no plans for any additional measures to be put in place to reduce the speed limit on this road.”

