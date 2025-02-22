New safety call after resident has THIRD car written off on Forfar street

A Forfar resident has seen his third parked car written off a town street where council chiefs insist there is no need for any extra safety measures.

Bryan McShane is among a group of people living on Dundee Road who have been fighting for improvements for years.

Dundee Road is the main approach into Forfar from the southern end of the bypass at Lochlands.

On Wednesday, a Ford Transit crashed into Mr McShane’s car outside his home,

It then speared across the busy road before coming to rest beside a bus stop opposite.

The incident comes a couple of years after both Mr McShane and his wife’s cars were scrapped when they were shunted into each other in similar circumstances.

Van ended up on pavement opposite

He said the latest crash could have ended in catastrophe.

“My car was pushed right down the road. The van then ended up on the pavement at the other side,” he said.

“If there had been anybody walking up the street or waiting at the bus stop I don’t know what would have happened.

“It’s lifted my car off the road and pushed it down the street.

“It’s a 10-year-old Skoda and the back end is badly damaged so I’m certain it will be a write-off.”

Bryan continued: “It’s almost exactly the same as the last time. A car came down and hit my car so hard it shunted it into my wife’s.

“It’s ridiculous. Someone going at normal speed wouldn’t be able to do that sort of damage.”

It’s understood no-one was injured in the latest incident.

Police Scotland could not confirm if any action was taken in relation to the crash.

Dundee Road likened to raceway

Bryan, 62, added: “I’d like to see some form of traffic calming put in.”

He backs a lights-controlled system similar to one set up in Coupar Angus following the tragic death of toddler Harlow Edwards in 2016.

“We really just need anything – before something serious happens.”

Fellow campaigner Graeme Laird said it is like living beside the UK’s most famous drag strip.

“It’s basically Santa Pod on this road for some drivers,” he said.

“There’s no signage, there’s no traffic calming and the noise of heavy vehicles thundering down is unbelievable.

“But we keep asking the questions and they keep coming back to say there’s no speeding problem here.”

Survey showed ‘significant speeding’ on Dundee Road

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns being raised over speeds on Dundee Road in Forfar and have carried out a number of surveys over several years.

“All surveys show no evidence of any significant speeding.”

The council said the latest speed survey in June 2024 showed an average speed on Dundee Road of 28mph.

“As such we have no plans for any additional measures to be put in place to reduce the speed limit on this road.”