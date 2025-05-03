Top-rated nurseries in Perth revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top-rated nurseries in Perth revealed

The Courier uses data to showcase the best-performing childcare providers in and around the city.

Fairview School Nursery comes out on top of the Perth nurseries
Fairview School Nursery comes out on top. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson & Ema Sabljak

The top-rated nurseries in and around Perth have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which of the city’s nurseries rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits childcare providers – including nurseries and childminders – across the country, grading areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

We take a look at some of the highest-performing nurseries in Perth based on their average score during their most recent inspections.

Fairview School Nursery – 6

Fairview School Nursery comes out on top of the Perth nurseries
Fairview School Nursery comes out on top. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fairview School at the Perth Academy campus – operated by the local authority – comes out on top of our list.

The school caters for children and young people with severe, complex and enduring additional support needs.

The nursery at the school can provide care to a maximum of six children per session.

Officials found that children were comfortable and relaxed during their most recent visit to the nursery.

One parent told inspectors: “Fairview has made my son’s life so much better and they are all so kind and welcoming.”

Riverside Primary School Nursery – 5.25

Riverside Primary School in Perth
Riverside Primary School in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Riverside Primary School opened on June 13 2023, replacing Balhousie and North Muirton Primary Schools.

The daycare of children service was also moved to the new building.

During a visit to the service in 2022, inspectors found “sector-leading” care and support at the daycare service

The report added: “Children and their families were valued, included and genuinely cared for by staff.”

Letham Primary School Early Childhood Centre – 5

Letham Primary School in Perth.
Letham Primary School in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Providing care for up to 116 children, the services operate from a purpose-built facility within Letham Primary School.

The Care Inspectorate visited the service in February 2023.

The report said: “Children experienced genuine warmth, caring and nurturing approaches to support their wellbeing.

“Children had fun as they experienced high-quality play and learning.”

Apple Tree Nursery – 5

Apple Tree Nursery in Perth.
Apple Tree Nursery in Perth. Image: Google Street View

The only privately run service on our list, Apple Tree Nursery on Balhousie Street provides care to a maximum of 40 children from birth to primary school age.

During the most recent visit in September 2024, inspectors praised the setting, which they said provided a real sense of warmth and comfort.

The report added: “Staff successfully created highly engaging opportunities for children.

“Language, literacy and numeracy was fully embedded throughout and well facilitated by staff.”

Since the last inspection, Apple Tree Nursery has become a limited company but is still operated by Laura Geekie and Jo Machray with the same staff team.

The nursery’s registration was cancelled and re-registered under the same name as a result.

A statement from Laura and Jo said: “The high standard of care and early years learning will continue to be provided to children and their families from our very well-established team.”

Humpty Dumpty Community Nursery – 4.75

Located in Scone, inspectors said staff at Humpty Dumpty knew the children well and had a “very good” knowledge of how to support individual needs during their recent visit.

Additionally, families were regularly invited to share feedback and suggestions with the service.

Goodlyburn and City of Perth Early Childhood Centre – 4.75

Officials said children experienced “genuinely kind” caring and warm interactions during a recent visit.

They also praised the nursery for making improvements to the environment and effectively deploying staff.

Oakbank Primary School Nursery – 4.75

Oakbank Primary School in Perth.
Oakbank Primary School in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Care Inspectorate said children received excellent quality care and support within an excellent environment at Oiakbank Nursery.

One parent told inspectors: “‘A warm and friendly service where my child feels very settled and secure.

“Lots of fun and laughter with structured play activities and even baking.”

The Wendy House – 4.75

Inspectors observed warm and nurturing interactions between staff and children during their last visit to the nursery.

The Wendy House was also praised for having an environment which provided very good opportunities for children to be creative.

Fair City Munchkins Day Nursery – 4.75

The latest report says that children experienced interesting play experiences both indoors and outside at the nursery.

Additionally, children benefited from high-quality mealtime experiences, which provided learning opportunities.

You can compare childcare performance in Perth and across Scotland using The Courier’s tracker.

Conversation