Top-rated nurseries in Perth revealed

The top-rated nurseries in and around Perth have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which of the city’s nurseries rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits childcare providers – including nurseries and childminders – across the country, grading areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

We take a look at some of the highest-performing nurseries in Perth based on their average score during their most recent inspections.

Fairview School Nursery – 6

Fairview School at the Perth Academy campus – operated by the local authority – comes out on top of our list.

The school caters for children and young people with severe, complex and enduring additional support needs.

The nursery at the school can provide care to a maximum of six children per session.

Officials found that children were comfortable and relaxed during their most recent visit to the nursery.

One parent told inspectors: “Fairview has made my son’s life so much better and they are all so kind and welcoming.”

Riverside Primary School Nursery – 5.25

Riverside Primary School opened on June 13 2023, replacing Balhousie and North Muirton Primary Schools.

The daycare of children service was also moved to the new building.

During a visit to the service in 2022, inspectors found “sector-leading” care and support at the daycare service

The report added: “Children and their families were valued, included and genuinely cared for by staff.”

Letham Primary School Early Childhood Centre – 5

Providing care for up to 116 children, the services operate from a purpose-built facility within Letham Primary School.

The Care Inspectorate visited the service in February 2023.

The report said: “Children experienced genuine warmth, caring and nurturing approaches to support their wellbeing.

“Children had fun as they experienced high-quality play and learning.”

Apple Tree Nursery – 5

The only privately run service on our list, Apple Tree Nursery on Balhousie Street provides care to a maximum of 40 children from birth to primary school age.

During the most recent visit in September 2024, inspectors praised the setting, which they said provided a real sense of warmth and comfort.

The report added: “Staff successfully created highly engaging opportunities for children.

“Language, literacy and numeracy was fully embedded throughout and well facilitated by staff.”

Since the last inspection, Apple Tree Nursery has become a limited company but is still operated by Laura Geekie and Jo Machray with the same staff team.

The nursery’s registration was cancelled and re-registered under the same name as a result.

A statement from Laura and Jo said: “The high standard of care and early years learning will continue to be provided to children and their families from our very well-established team.”

Humpty Dumpty Community Nursery – 4.75

Located in Scone, inspectors said staff at Humpty Dumpty knew the children well and had a “very good” knowledge of how to support individual needs during their recent visit.

Additionally, families were regularly invited to share feedback and suggestions with the service.

Goodlyburn and City of Perth Early Childhood Centre – 4.75

Officials said children experienced “genuinely kind” caring and warm interactions during a recent visit.

They also praised the nursery for making improvements to the environment and effectively deploying staff.

Oakbank Primary School Nursery – 4.75

The Care Inspectorate said children received excellent quality care and support within an excellent environment at Oiakbank Nursery.

One parent told inspectors: “‘A warm and friendly service where my child feels very settled and secure.

“Lots of fun and laughter with structured play activities and even baking.”

The Wendy House – 4.75

Inspectors observed warm and nurturing interactions between staff and children during their last visit to the nursery.

The Wendy House was also praised for having an environment which provided very good opportunities for children to be creative.

Fair City Munchkins Day Nursery – 4.75

The latest report says that children experienced interesting play experiences both indoors and outside at the nursery.

Additionally, children benefited from high-quality mealtime experiences, which provided learning opportunities.

You can compare childcare performance in Perth and across Scotland using The Courier’s tracker.