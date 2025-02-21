Man, 28, rushed to hospital after Perth flat landing seen ‘awash’ with blood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 28, rushed to hospital after Perth flat landing seen ‘awash’ with blood

Police have been on Stormont Street since 11.30am on Friday morning.

By Ben MacDonald
Police called to Stormont Street flat
Police were called to Stormont Street on Friday morning. Image: Stuart Cowper

A 28-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after being found seriously injured in a Perth flat.

Police and forensic officers were called to Stormont Street at around 11.30am on Friday morning.

A tent was pitched up outside the building with police guarding the entranceway.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Just after 4pm, one eyewitness said: “There are two forensic officers and two police officers outside the building.

“The building isn’t taped off but police are standing guard.

Forensics officers were also called. Image: Stuart Cowper

“One resident said that they couldn’t enter through the front of the building, they looked inside and noticed it was awash with blood at the landing.”

“It’s a quiet street in the city centre.”

As of 6.30pm on Friday evening, police were still guarding the property.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a 28-year-old man found seriously injured on Stormont Street around 11.30am on Friday.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation