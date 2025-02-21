Man, 28, rushed to hospital after Perth flat landing seen ‘awash’ with blood

A 28-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after being found seriously injured in a Perth flat.

Police and forensic officers were called to Stormont Street at around 11.30am on Friday morning.

A tent was pitched up outside the building with police guarding the entranceway.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Just after 4pm, one eyewitness said: “There are two forensic officers and two police officers outside the building.

“The building isn’t taped off but police are standing guard.

“One resident said that they couldn’t enter through the front of the building, they looked inside and noticed it was awash with blood at the landing.”

“It’s a quiet street in the city centre.”

As of 6.30pm on Friday evening, police were still guarding the property.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a 28-year-old man found seriously injured on Stormont Street around 11.30am on Friday.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”