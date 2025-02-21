Four in a Bed: Perth’s Lovat Hotel leave contest happy despite finishing third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four in a Bed: Perth’s Lovat Hotel leave contest happy despite finishing third

The Glasgow Road hotel's breakfast played an important part in their final position.

By Ben MacDonald
Lovat Hotel comes third in Four in a Bed
Sharmin Khandaker and Sarah Lownie appeared on the show. Image: Four in a Bed/Channel 4

The owner and manager of Perth’s Lovat Hotel left Channel 4 show Four in a Bed happy – despite finishing third.

The Glasgow Road hotel was the last featured during this week’s run of episodes.

Before Thursday, owner Sharmin Khandaker and manager Sarah Lownie headed north to visit three other establishments.

On Monday they visited Blackfriars in Inverness.

Sharmin and Sarah admitted that they found a £400 charge for the room was too much for its size.

At the final meet on Friday, it was revealed that the pair paid £175 for the room, underpaying by £225. As well as the size of the room, they also had issues with dust in their room.

On Tuesday, they visited Bogenraith House in Durris.

Despite an asking price of £180, Sharmin and Sarah paid £160 for the room, underpaying by £20. Their reasons were issues with cleanliness, they also felt the hotel didn’t live up to its luxurious reputation.

Sharmin and Sarah give reasons behind the payment. Image: Four in a Bed/Channel 4

On Wednesday’s episode, they visited Cairngorm Glamping in Strathdon, Aberdeenshire.

The pair felt the room was ‘below average’, with Sarah comparing the room to a shed.

They were asked to pay £127 for their room but ended up paying £87, giving an underpayment of £40.

They told owner Pam Taylor that their room was below standard and that they couldn’t sleep,

What did Lovat Hotel score in Four in a Bed?

Sharmin and Sarah were left disappointed with the scores they received on Thursday’s episode.

Only Bogenraith House owners Marilyn Childs Duncan and Agnes Bulloch said they would stay at the Lovat Hotel again.

Blackfriars’ general manager Dean Slater complained about the lukewarm breakfast provided at the hotel.

Because of this, he paid £110 for his £130 room, leaving Sharmin and Sarah disappointed.

Marilyn and Agnes paid £130 for their £140 room.

They said that the remedial works in the room, as well as the cups not sitting in the saucers during breakfast, was the reason behind the underpayment.

During Thursday’s episode, contestants noticed tensions rising between Sarah and Cairngorm owner Pam.

She said that her room at the Lovat had sticky walls, which Sarah admitted was due to the room being decorated two days before the visit.

Cairngorm Glamping owner Pam didn’t enjoy her stay. Image: Four in a Bed/Channel 4

Pam also complained that a number of items on her breakfast were not as hot as others.

Her room is usually priced at £130, however Pam paid £40, leaving an underpayment of £90.

Sarah initially told Pam that they did not accept her payment, but Sharmin admitted that the ‘customer is always right’.

Although she was not happy with the low payment, she was forced to accept it.

Lovat Hotel finishes third on Four in a Bed

The overall payments gave the Lovat a bill average of 69%, meaning that the hotel finished in third place.

Sharmin and Sarah revealed that they were ‘very happy’ with the placing.

Cairngorm Glamping was named this week’s winner. Image: Four in a Bed/Channel 4

Cairngorm Glamping ended up the week’s winning site after receiving overpayments from the other two hotels, bringing a bill average of 106%.

Sarah had the final word of the episode, saying: “I don’t mind being beaten by a half-finished shed, not at all.”

You can catch up on the Lovat Hotel’s appearance on Four in a Bed on Channel 4’s website.

Conversation