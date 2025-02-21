Dundee couple just miss out on final round during second Pointless appearance

A Dundee couple just missed out on reaching the final round of Pointless on their second appearance of the BBC show.

Stewart and Louise McGregor returned to the quiz having recorded the highest score on Thursday’s episode.

Keen walker Stewart is a pharmacist at Colin Lowe Pharmacy on Perth Road, while Louise works for Zero Waste Scotland.

During the episode, Stewart revealed that the couple met during a walking trip in Madeira.

The first round involved guessing body parts in idioms.

Stewart was the first to answer, correctly guessing the saying ‘more power to your elbow’ which give him a score of 47.

Louise provided the answer ‘like pulling teeth’ which gave her a score of 80. Luckily, it was enough to get the couple into the next round.

The second round had contestants how many US states and state capitals that have eight letters or fewer in their name.

Louise went first, giving Augusta as an answer. Her answer was pointless, giving the couple a score of zero and adding £250 to the prize pot.

Stewart gave Alaskan capital Juneau as his answer, which produced a score of two.

Dundee couple reach head-to-head stage on Pointless

In the head-to-head, the couple went up against Chichester couple Julia and David.

The first question had the pairs pick the correct names of Eurovision Song Contest acts.

Stewart and Louise’s answer, Dami Im, was pointless.

The second question involved images of dogs wearing hats. The contestants had to name the breed of dog.

Stewart went for the Siberian Husky, giving them a score of 64.

Meanwhile, Julia and David guessed German Shepherd, which gave them a score of 48.

The last question of the head-to-head regarded facts about gates.

Stewart and Louise said that the Brandenburg Gate was built in Berlin, giving them a score of 62.

Julia and David said that the Golden Gate Bridge links San Francisco to Marin County, giving them the score of 72.

This meant that the pairs had to answer a deciding question, regarding parts of a courtroom.

Stewart and Julie’s answer, public gallery, scored 55.

Julia and David’s answer, witness stand, scored 43, meaning that they progressed to the final round.

Having to name London Underground stations containing the letter u, the couple gave St Paul’s as their first answer.

They made the right decision, finding a pointless answer and winning £1,750.

The couple said they would use the money to take their family away on holiday.

You can watch the episode on BBC iPlayer.