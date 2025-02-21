Dundee couple just miss out on final round during second Pointless appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee couple just miss out on final round during second Pointless appearance

Stewart and Louise McGregor reached the head-to-head round of the BBC quiz show.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee couple appear on second Pointless episode
Stewart and Louise McGregor appeared on Pointless for a second time. Image: Pointless/BBC

A Dundee couple just missed out on reaching the final round of Pointless on their second appearance of the BBC show.

Stewart and Louise McGregor returned to the quiz having recorded the highest score on Thursday’s episode.

Keen walker Stewart is a pharmacist at Colin Lowe Pharmacy on Perth Road, while Louise works for Zero Waste Scotland.

During the episode, Stewart revealed that the couple met during a walking trip in Madeira.

The first round involved guessing body parts in idioms.

Stewart was the first to answer, correctly guessing the saying ‘more power to your elbow’ which give him a score of 47.

Louise provided the answer ‘like pulling teeth’ which gave her a score of 80. Luckily, it was enough to get the couple into the next round.

The second round had contestants how many US states and state capitals that have eight letters or fewer in their name.

Louise went first, giving Augusta as an answer. Her answer was pointless, giving the couple a score of zero and adding £250 to the prize pot.

Stewart gave Alaskan capital Juneau as his answer, which produced a score of two.

Louise was shocked to find out she gave a pointless answer. Image: Pointless/BBC

Dundee couple reach head-to-head stage on Pointless

In the head-to-head, the couple went up against Chichester couple Julia and David.

The first question had the pairs pick the correct names of Eurovision Song Contest acts.

Stewart and Louise’s answer, Dami Im, was pointless.

The second question involved images of dogs wearing hats. The contestants had to name the breed of dog.

Stewart went for the Siberian Husky, giving them a score of 64.

Meanwhile, Julia and David guessed German Shepherd, which gave them a score of 48.

The last question of the head-to-head regarded facts about gates.

Stewart and Louise said that the Brandenburg Gate was built in Berlin, giving them a score of 62.

Julia and David said that the Golden Gate Bridge links San Francisco to Marin County, giving them the score of 72.

Stewart and Louise just missed out on the final round. Image: Pointless/BBC

This meant that the pairs had to answer a deciding question, regarding parts of a courtroom.

Stewart and Julie’s answer, public gallery, scored 55.

Julia and David’s answer, witness stand, scored 43, meaning that they progressed to the final round.

Having to name London Underground stations containing the letter u, the couple gave St Paul’s as their first answer.

Julia and David won the £1,750 prize money. Image: Pointless/BBC

They made the right decision, finding a pointless answer and winning £1,750.

The couple said they would use the money to take their family away on holiday.

You can watch the episode on BBC iPlayer.

 

