Crieff actor Ewan McGregor shows off French horn skills on BBC show in flashback clip

Ewan McGregor got an unexpected flashback to his school days on The Graham Norton Show as he performed on the French horn.

The former Morrison’s Academy pupil was on the hit BBC chat show on Friday evening.

He appeared on the star-studded red couch alongside Kate Hudson, Naomie Harris, and Chris O’Dowd.

The 53-year-old promoted his upcoming stage return in My Master Builder later this year.

While on the show the Hollywood star also talked about some of his hit films including Trainspotting and Star Wars.

As Graham conversed with the stars he gave Ewan a reminder of an early TV appearance on Grampian TV.

He said: “This is a little taste of 16-year-old Ewan McGregor.

“So we cross now to Kay Duncan in the Grampian studios for A Touch Of Music – it was a real programme.”

A fresh-faced Ewan appeared on the show as he performed on the French horn.

A smiling Ewan admitted he still “blows it now and again” as the audience reacted with laughter to the segment.

Ewan said: “It’s all about the hair at that age.

“I started playing the French Horn because the school had one.

“My brother played trumpet and the school had a horn and I think that’s why (I played it).

“I’ve always done stuff that’s awkward, that’s difficult.

“I still have one, and I still blow it now and again.”

During the episode Ewan was also shown a mural of his iconic “toilet scene” in Trainspotting which has been etched on a wall in Glasgow’s East End.

Ewan moved back to Perthshire in early 2024 after snapping up a £2 million home in the Carse of Gowrie.