Taymouth Marina loch plunge video goes viral with millions of views

A 15-second video showcasing Taymouth Marina’s loch plunge slide has become a hit online.

VisitScotland’s clip gives viewers a first-person perspective of the Kenmore resort, including shots of the outdoor spa and hotbox sauna.

The video begins with a shot of someone using the plunge slide, which guides you into Loch Tay.

An outdoor firepit, bucket shower and seating area filled with comfortable furniture also appear.

The video has been posted on the group’s Instagram and TikTok accounts.

VisitScotland said that the video has been watched over 5.6 million times, becoming their most viral social media posts to date.

It has even sparked a boost in bookings for the Perthshire business.

A VisitScotland spokesperson said: “With more and more people seeking travel inspiration on social media, the video is part of our ongoing efforts to promote Scotland as a year-round destination, supporting businesses and events during the winter month.

“In recent years there has been a growing demand for wellness experiences.

“Our research reveals that 26% of visitors cite “getting away from it all” as a key reason for traveling to Scotland.

“Nearly 60% agree that their trip enhances their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.”

Taymouth Marina has also been a popular spot for celebrities including Ewan McGregor and Greg Hemphill.