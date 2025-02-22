Taymouth Marina loch plunge video goes viral with millions of views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taymouth Marina loch plunge video goes viral with millions of views

VisitScotland's post gives viewers a first-person perspective of the Loch Tay resort.

By Ben MacDonald
Taymouth Marina's loch plunge video a hit online
VisitScotland's Taymouth Marina video has become a hit online. Image: VisitScotland/Mat Hay

A 15-second video showcasing Taymouth Marina’s loch plunge slide has become a hit online.

VisitScotland’s clip gives viewers a first-person perspective of the Kenmore resort, including shots of the outdoor spa and hotbox sauna.

The video begins with a shot of someone using the plunge slide, which guides you into Loch Tay.

An outdoor firepit, bucket shower and seating area filled with comfortable furniture also appear.

The video has been posted on the group’s Instagram and TikTok accounts.

The clip shows someone sliding into the loch. Image: VisitScotland/Instagram

VisitScotland said that the video has been watched over 5.6 million times, becoming their most viral social media posts to date.

It has even sparked a boost in bookings for the Perthshire business.

A VisitScotland spokesperson said: “With more and more people seeking travel inspiration on social media, the video is part of our ongoing efforts to promote Scotland as a year-round destination, supporting businesses and events during the winter month.

“In recent years there has been a growing demand for wellness experiences.

“Our research reveals that 26% of visitors cite “getting away from it all” as a key reason for traveling to Scotland.

“Nearly 60% agree that their trip enhances their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.”

Taymouth Marina has also been a popular spot for celebrities including Ewan McGregor and Greg Hemphill.

