Man, 42, charged after ‘assault’ at Perth flats

A 42-year-old man has been charged after an alleged assault at a block of flats in Perth.

Police and forensic officers were called to Stormont Street at around 11.30am on Friday.

A 28-year-old man was rushed to Ninewells Hospital as officers guarded the entranceway to the flats.

While the investigation remains ongoing Police Scotland say the 28-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault in Perth.

“The incident occurred around 11.30am on Friday, February 21, 2025, on Stormont Street.

“The man has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

“A 28-year-old man has also been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”