Two men charged after ‘assault’ at Perth flats

Two men have been charged after an alleged assault at a block of flats in Perth.

Police and forensic officers were called to Stormont Street at around 11.30am on Friday.

A 28-year-old man was rushed to Ninewells Hospital as officers guarded the entranceway to the flats.

A 42-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident.

Following further inquiries the 28-year-old man – who was taken to hospital – has now also been charged.

He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

The 42-year-old man will appear at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault in Perth.

“The incident occurred around 11.30am on Friday, February 21, on Stormont Street.

“The man has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

“A 28-year-old man has also been arrested and charged.

“He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, February 24.”