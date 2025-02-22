Concerns grow for woman, 42, missing from Kirkcaldy

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 42-year-old woman missing from Kirkcaldy.

Police have launched an appeal to help trace Donna McQuade.

She was last seen in The Hallows area of the town at around 2pm on Friday.

Police say she has not been in contact with friends or family since.

Donna is described as being around 5ft 5ins in height, of slim build, with long black hair – that might be tied in a ponytail.

When last seen, she was wearing a black waist-length jacket, black jeans, dark Nike trainers, and was carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

Inspector Kim Stuart said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Donna’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Donna or has any has information regarding her whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3202 of February 21, 2025.